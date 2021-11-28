Publish date:
Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds
Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hurts has 2,306 passing yards (209.6 ypg), completing 61.6% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- He also has 618 rushing yards on 114 carries (with eight touchdowns), averaging 56.2 yards per game.
- The Eagles, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 48.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.1% of the time.
- Hurts has thrown 43 passes in the red zone this season, 37.4% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Giants.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
2
Rushing Yards Prop
7
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. New York
- In two matchups against the Giants, Hurts averaged zero passing yards per game, 199.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Hurts did not throw a touchdown pass against the Giants over that time.
- This week Hurts will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (268.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Giants have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Saints, Hurts went 13-for-24 (54.2 percent) for 147 yards.
- Hurts added 69 yards on 18 carries while rushing for three touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Hurts has recorded 487 passing yards (162.3 per game) while connecting on 40 of 64 passes (62.5% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and one interception.
- He's also contributed in the ground game, with 186 rushing yards (62.0 ypg) on 41 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Devonta Smith
74
22.9%
46
664
4
5
11.1%
Dallas Goedert
47
14.6%
34
491
2
6
13.3%
Quez Watkins
38
11.8%
26
408
0
6
13.3%
Powered By Data Skrive