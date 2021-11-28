Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jalen Hurts for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East rivals square off in Week 12 when Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) take the field against the New York Giants (3-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hurts has 2,306 passing yards (209.6 ypg), completing 61.6% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

He also has 618 rushing yards on 114 carries (with eight touchdowns), averaging 56.2 yards per game.

The Eagles, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 48.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.1% of the time.

Hurts has thrown 43 passes in the red zone this season, 37.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 2 Rushing Yards Prop 7 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. New York

In two matchups against the Giants, Hurts averaged zero passing yards per game, 199.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Hurts did not throw a touchdown pass against the Giants over that time.

This week Hurts will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (268.7 yards allowed per game).

The Giants have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Saints, Hurts went 13-for-24 (54.2 percent) for 147 yards.

Hurts added 69 yards on 18 carries while rushing for three touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Hurts has recorded 487 passing yards (162.3 per game) while connecting on 40 of 64 passes (62.5% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and one interception.

He's also contributed in the ground game, with 186 rushing yards (62.0 ypg) on 41 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Devonta Smith 74 22.9% 46 664 4 5 11.1% Dallas Goedert 47 14.6% 34 491 2 6 13.3% Quez Watkins 38 11.8% 26 408 0 6 13.3%

Powered By Data Skrive