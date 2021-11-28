Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Jalen Hurts for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East rivals square off in Week 12 when Hurts' Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) take the field against the New York Giants (3-7) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Jalen Hurts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hurts has 2,306 passing yards (209.6 ypg), completing 61.6% of his passes and throwing 13 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
  • He also has 618 rushing yards on 114 carries (with eight touchdowns), averaging 56.2 yards per game.
  • The Eagles, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 48.9% of the time while opting for the ground attack 51.1% of the time.
  • Hurts has thrown 43 passes in the red zone this season, 37.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hurts' matchup with the Giants.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

2

Rushing Yards Prop

7

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. New York

  • In two matchups against the Giants, Hurts averaged zero passing yards per game, 199.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Hurts did not throw a touchdown pass against the Giants over that time.
  • This week Hurts will face the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense (268.7 yards allowed per game).
  • The Giants have surrendered 18 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Saints, Hurts went 13-for-24 (54.2 percent) for 147 yards.
  • Hurts added 69 yards on 18 carries while rushing for three touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Hurts has recorded 487 passing yards (162.3 per game) while connecting on 40 of 64 passes (62.5% completion percentage), with three touchdowns and one interception.
  • He's also contributed in the ground game, with 186 rushing yards (62.0 ypg) on 41 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Hurts' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Devonta Smith

74

22.9%

46

664

4

5

11.1%

Dallas Goedert

47

14.6%

34

491

2

6

13.3%

Quez Watkins

38

11.8%

26

408

0

6

13.3%

Powered By Data Skrive