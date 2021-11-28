There will be player props available for James Robinson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Robinson and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field.

James Robinson Prop Bet Odds

James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Robinson has churned out a team-best 568 rushing yards (56.8 per game) with seven touchdowns.

He has added 24 catches for 169 yards (16.9 per game).

He has received 112 of his team's 227 carries this season (49.3%).

The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 6 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The Falcons have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 123.3 yards per game.

This season the Falcons have given up 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the 49ers, Robinson ran the ball 12 times for 29 yards and scored one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Robinson has rushed for 86 yards (28.7 per game) on 24 carries with two touchdowns.

He also has six catches for 36 yards (12.0 per game).

Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt James Robinson 112 49.3% 568 7 18 51.4% 5.1 Carlos Hyde 56 24.7% 211 0 6 17.1% 3.8 Trevor Lawrence 40 17.6% 192 2 9 25.7% 4.8 Jamal Agnew 7 3.1% 111 1 0 0.0% 15.9

