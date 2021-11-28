Publish date:
James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Jacksonville vs. Atlanta
James Robinson Prop Bet Odds
James Robinson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Robinson has churned out a team-best 568 rushing yards (56.8 per game) with seven touchdowns.
- He has added 24 catches for 169 yards (16.9 per game).
- He has received 112 of his team's 227 carries this season (49.3%).
- The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
6
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- The Falcons have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 123.3 yards per game.
- This season the Falcons have given up 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the 49ers, Robinson ran the ball 12 times for 29 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Over his last three outings, Robinson has rushed for 86 yards (28.7 per game) on 24 carries with two touchdowns.
- He also has six catches for 36 yards (12.0 per game).
Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
James Robinson
112
49.3%
568
7
18
51.4%
5.1
Carlos Hyde
56
24.7%
211
0
6
17.1%
3.8
Trevor Lawrence
40
17.6%
192
2
9
25.7%
4.8
Jamal Agnew
7
3.1%
111
1
0
0.0%
15.9
