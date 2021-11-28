Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

James Robinson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Jacksonville vs. Atlanta

Author:

There will be player props available for James Robinson ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Robinson and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

James Robinson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Robinson has churned out a team-best 568 rushing yards (56.8 per game) with seven touchdowns.
  • He has added 24 catches for 169 yards (16.9 per game).
  • He has received 112 of his team's 227 carries this season (49.3%).
  • The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Robinson's matchup with the Falcons.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

6

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • The Falcons have the NFL's 25th-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 123.3 yards per game.
  • This season the Falcons have given up 10 rushing TDs. They are ranked 16th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the 49ers, Robinson ran the ball 12 times for 29 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Robinson has rushed for 86 yards (28.7 per game) on 24 carries with two touchdowns.
  • He also has six catches for 36 yards (12.0 per game).

Robinson's Jacksonville Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

James Robinson

112

49.3%

568

7

18

51.4%

5.1

Carlos Hyde

56

24.7%

211

0

6

17.1%

3.8

Trevor Lawrence

40

17.6%

192

2

9

25.7%

4.8

Jamal Agnew

7

3.1%

111

1

0

0.0%

15.9

Powered By Data Skrive