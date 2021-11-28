Before Jamison Crowder hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. Crowder's New York Jets (2-8) and the Houston Texans (2-8) hit the field in Week 12 at NRG Stadium.

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds

Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Crowder has put up 305 yards (on 37 catches) with two touchdowns. He's been targeted 50 times, and is averaging 30.5 yards per game.

Crowder has been the target of 12.5% (50 total) of his team's 400 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Crowder has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.

The Jets have run 65.7% passing plays and 34.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Houston

In his one matchup against the Texans, Crowder's zero receiving yards total is 42.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).

Crowder did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Texans.

Note: Crowder's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

The Texans have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 269.7 yards per game through the air.

The Texans' defense is 15th in the NFL, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Dolphins, Crowder was targeted seven times and recorded six catches for 44 yards and scored one touchdown.

Crowder put up 102 yards (on 14 catches) with one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 20 times, and averaged 34.0 yards per game.

Crowder's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jamison Crowder 50 12.5% 37 305 2 10 25.0% Corey Davis 56 14.0% 32 477 4 4 10.0% Elijah Moore 57 14.2% 33 415 4 4 10.0% Michael Carter 46 11.5% 32 308 0 1 2.5%

Powered By Data Skrive