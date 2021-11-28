Publish date:
Jamison Crowder Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Houston
Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Odds
Jamison Crowder Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Crowder has put up 305 yards (on 37 catches) with two touchdowns. He's been targeted 50 times, and is averaging 30.5 yards per game.
- Crowder has been the target of 12.5% (50 total) of his team's 400 passing attempts this season.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Crowder has been on the receiving end of 25.0% of his team's 40 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jets have run 65.7% passing plays and 34.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Houston
- In his one matchup against the Texans, Crowder's zero receiving yards total is 42.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (42.5).
- Crowder did not have a touchdown catch in that outing against the Texans.
- Note: Crowder's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
- The Texans have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 269.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Texans' defense is 15th in the NFL, giving up 1.7 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Dolphins, Crowder was targeted seven times and recorded six catches for 44 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Crowder put up 102 yards (on 14 catches) with one touchdown over his last three outings. He was targeted 20 times, and averaged 34.0 yards per game.
Crowder's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jamison Crowder
50
12.5%
37
305
2
10
25.0%
Corey Davis
56
14.0%
32
477
4
4
10.0%
Elijah Moore
57
14.2%
33
415
4
4
10.0%
Michael Carter
46
11.5%
32
308
0
1
2.5%
