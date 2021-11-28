Before placing any wagers on Jared Cook's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West opponents meet in Week 12 when Cook and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) take on the Denver Broncos (5-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Cook has caught 31 passes on 50 targets for 346 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 34.6 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.7% of the 395 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.

Cook (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.9% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have run 63.1% passing plays and 36.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

Cook is averaging 23.4 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Broncos, 5.1 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (28.5).

In five matchups with the Broncos, Cook has not had a touchdown catch.

Note: Cook's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

This week Cook will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (233.4 yards allowed per game).

At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Cook hauled in three passes for 28 yards while being targeted five times.

Cook's 12 targets have led to eight grabs for 86 yards (28.7 per game) in his last three games.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jared Cook 50 12.7% 31 346 2 6 10.9% Keenan Allen 106 26.8% 74 810 2 14 25.5% Mike Williams 78 19.7% 46 705 7 11 20.0% Austin Ekeler 58 14.7% 45 405 6 11 20.0%

