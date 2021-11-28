Publish date:
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds
Jared Cook Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Cook has caught 31 passes on 50 targets for 346 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 34.6 yards per game.
- So far this season, 12.7% of the 395 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.
- Cook (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.9% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have run 63.1% passing plays and 36.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- Cook is averaging 23.4 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Broncos, 5.1 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (28.5).
- In five matchups with the Broncos, Cook has not had a touchdown catch.
- Note: Cook's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
- This week Cook will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (233.4 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Cook hauled in three passes for 28 yards while being targeted five times.
- Cook's 12 targets have led to eight grabs for 86 yards (28.7 per game) in his last three games.
Cook's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jared Cook
50
12.7%
31
346
2
6
10.9%
Keenan Allen
106
26.8%
74
810
2
14
25.5%
Mike Williams
78
19.7%
46
705
7
11
20.0%
Austin Ekeler
58
14.7%
45
405
6
11
20.0%
