November 28, 2021
Jared Cook Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Jared Cook's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West opponents meet in Week 12 when Cook and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) take on the Denver Broncos (5-5) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Jared Cook Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Cook has caught 31 passes on 50 targets for 346 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 34.6 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.7% of the 395 passes thrown by his team have gone Cook's way.
  • Cook (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 10.9% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have run 63.1% passing plays and 36.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Cook is averaging 23.4 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Broncos, 5.1 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (28.5).
  • In five matchups with the Broncos, Cook has not had a touchdown catch.
  • Note: Cook's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
  • This week Cook will face the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense (233.4 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.3 passing TDs allowed per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Steelers, Cook hauled in three passes for 28 yards while being targeted five times.
  • Cook's 12 targets have led to eight grabs for 86 yards (28.7 per game) in his last three games.

Cook's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jared Cook

50

12.7%

31

346

2

6

10.9%

Keenan Allen

106

26.8%

74

810

2

14

25.5%

Mike Williams

78

19.7%

46

705

7

11

20.0%

Austin Ekeler

58

14.7%

45

405

6

11

20.0%

