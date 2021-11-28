There will be player props available for Javonte Williams before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 12 when Williams' Denver Broncos (5-5) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has run for 514 yards on 103 carries (51.4 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.

He's also caught 24 passes for 136 yards (13.6 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 103, or 41.7%, of his team's 247 rushing attempts this season.

The Broncos have thrown the ball in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 3 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Williams will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 145.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.

This year the Chargers are ranked 29th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (13).

Recent Performances

Williams put together a 48-yard rushing performance in his Week 10 matchup with the Eagles, carrying the ball eight times (averaging six yards per carry).

Over his last three games, Williams has 194 yards on 34 carries (64.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Williams' Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Javonte Williams 103 41.7% 514 1 14 30.4% 5.0 Melvin Gordon III 118 47.8% 522 5 21 45.7% 4.4 Teddy Bridgewater 21 8.5% 69 1 8 17.4% 3.3 Damarea Crockett 3 1.2% 7 0 3 6.5% 2.3

