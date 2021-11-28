Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player props available for Javonte Williams before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West rivals meet in Week 12 when Williams' Denver Broncos (5-5) take on the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has run for 514 yards on 103 carries (51.4 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.
  • He's also caught 24 passes for 136 yards (13.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 103, or 41.7%, of his team's 247 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Broncos have thrown the ball in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Williams' matchup with the Chargers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

3

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Williams will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 145.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.
  • This year the Chargers are ranked 29th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (13).

Recent Performances

  • Williams put together a 48-yard rushing performance in his Week 10 matchup with the Eagles, carrying the ball eight times (averaging six yards per carry).
  • Over his last three games, Williams has 194 yards on 34 carries (64.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

Williams' Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Javonte Williams

103

41.7%

514

1

14

30.4%

5.0

Melvin Gordon III

118

47.8%

522

5

21

45.7%

4.4

Teddy Bridgewater

21

8.5%

69

1

8

17.4%

3.3

Damarea Crockett

3

1.2%

7

0

3

6.5%

2.3

