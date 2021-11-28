Publish date:
Javonte Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Denver vs. Los Angeles
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Odds
Javonte Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has run for 514 yards on 103 carries (51.4 yards per game), with one touchdown on the ground this year.
- He's also caught 24 passes for 136 yards (13.6 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 103, or 41.7%, of his team's 247 rushing attempts this season.
- The Broncos have thrown the ball in 58.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 24th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
3
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Williams will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 145.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.
- This year the Chargers are ranked 29th in the league in rushing touchdowns allowed (13).
Recent Performances
- Williams put together a 48-yard rushing performance in his Week 10 matchup with the Eagles, carrying the ball eight times (averaging six yards per carry).
- Over his last three games, Williams has 194 yards on 34 carries (64.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
Williams' Denver Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Javonte Williams
103
41.7%
514
1
14
30.4%
5.0
Melvin Gordon III
118
47.8%
522
5
21
45.7%
4.4
Teddy Bridgewater
21
8.5%
69
1
8
17.4%
3.3
Damarea Crockett
3
1.2%
7
0
3
6.5%
2.3
