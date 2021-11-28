Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Miami vs. Carolina

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jaylen Waddle and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Waddle's Miami Dolphins (4-7) and the Carolina Panthers (5-6) take the field in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Waddle has reeled in 68 passes and leads his team with 622 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 93 times, and averages 56.5 yards per game.
  • Waddle has been the target of 21.7% (93 total) of his team's 429 passing attempts this season.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 19.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.5% of the time while running the football 36.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 195.4 yards per game through the air.
  • With 16 passing TDs conceded this season, the Panthers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Waddle put together a 65-yard performance against the Jets last week on eight catches while being targeted nine times.
  • Waddle's 20 catches (on 25 targets) have netted him 209 yards (69.7 ypg) over his last three outings.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

93

21.7%

68

622

3

10

19.6%

Mike Gesicki

76

17.7%

49

579

2

6

11.8%

DeVante Parker

43

10.0%

25

327

1

2

3.9%

Durham Smythe

26

6.1%

20

221

0

4

7.8%

