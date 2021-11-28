Publish date:
Jaylen Waddle Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Miami vs. Carolina
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds
Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Waddle has reeled in 68 passes and leads his team with 622 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 93 times, and averages 56.5 yards per game.
- Waddle has been the target of 21.7% (93 total) of his team's 429 passing attempts this season.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 19.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.5% of the time while running the football 36.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Carolina
- The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 195.4 yards per game through the air.
- With 16 passing TDs conceded this season, the Panthers defense is ranked 13th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Waddle put together a 65-yard performance against the Jets last week on eight catches while being targeted nine times.
- Waddle's 20 catches (on 25 targets) have netted him 209 yards (69.7 ypg) over his last three outings.
Waddle's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
93
21.7%
68
622
3
10
19.6%
Mike Gesicki
76
17.7%
49
579
2
6
11.8%
DeVante Parker
43
10.0%
25
327
1
2
3.9%
Durham Smythe
26
6.1%
20
221
0
4
7.8%
