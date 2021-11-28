Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Jaylen Waddle and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. Waddle's Miami Dolphins (4-7) and the Carolina Panthers (5-6) take the field in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Odds

Jaylen Waddle Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Waddle has reeled in 68 passes and leads his team with 622 receiving yards plus three touchdowns. He has been targeted 93 times, and averages 56.5 yards per game.

Waddle has been the target of 21.7% (93 total) of his team's 429 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Waddle has been on the receiving end of 19.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.5% of the time while running the football 36.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Carolina

The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 195.4 yards per game through the air.

With 16 passing TDs conceded this season, the Panthers defense is ranked 13th in the league.

Recent Performances

Waddle put together a 65-yard performance against the Jets last week on eight catches while being targeted nine times.

Waddle's 20 catches (on 25 targets) have netted him 209 yards (69.7 ypg) over his last three outings.

Waddle's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 93 21.7% 68 622 3 10 19.6% Mike Gesicki 76 17.7% 49 579 2 6 11.8% DeVante Parker 43 10.0% 25 327 1 2 3.9% Durham Smythe 26 6.1% 20 221 0 4 7.8%

Powered By Data Skrive