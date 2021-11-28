In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (5-5) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 12 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Garoppolo has thrown for 2,112 yards (211.2 ypg), completing 66.9% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.

He has added 40 rushing yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 4.0 yards per game.

The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.

Garoppolo accounts for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 32 of his 254 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Garoppolo averaged 196 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Vikings, 55.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

While Garoppolo didn't throw multiple TDs in a game against the Vikings, he threw one touchdown pass in both of those matchups.

Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

The Vikings are conceding 273.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Garoppolo threw for 176 yards while completing 72.7% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.

Garoppolo has thrown for 684 passing yards over his last three games (228.0 per game) and has a 72.8% completion percentage (59-of-81), throwing six touchdown passes with one interception.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Deebo Samuel 88 29.1% 55 994 5 7 19.4% George Kittle 47 15.6% 34 412 3 3 8.3% Brandon Aiyuk 42 13.9% 29 341 3 6 16.7%

