Publish date:
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds
Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Garoppolo has thrown for 2,112 yards (211.2 ypg), completing 66.9% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
- He has added 40 rushing yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 4.0 yards per game.
- The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
- Garoppolo accounts for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 32 of his 254 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Garoppolo averaged 196 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Vikings, 55.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- While Garoppolo didn't throw multiple TDs in a game against the Vikings, he threw one touchdown pass in both of those matchups.
- Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- The Vikings are conceding 273.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Garoppolo threw for 176 yards while completing 72.7% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Garoppolo has thrown for 684 passing yards over his last three games (228.0 per game) and has a 72.8% completion percentage (59-of-81), throwing six touchdown passes with one interception.
Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Deebo Samuel
88
29.1%
55
994
5
7
19.4%
George Kittle
47
15.6%
34
412
3
3
8.3%
Brandon Aiyuk
42
13.9%
29
341
3
6
16.7%
