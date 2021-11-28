Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Jimmy Garoppolo Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - San Francisco vs. Minnesota

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Jimmy Garoppolo for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Garoppolo's San Francisco 49ers (5-5) and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) go toe-to-toe in a Week 12 matchup from Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California.

Jimmy Garoppolo Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Garoppolo has thrown for 2,112 yards (211.2 ypg), completing 66.9% of his passes and collecting 12 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
  • He has added 40 rushing yards on 27 carries with three touchdowns, averaging 4.0 yards per game.
  • The 49ers have thrown the ball in 50.9% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 49.1% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 18th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Garoppolo accounts for 45.1% of his team's red zone plays, with 32 of his 254 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Garoppolo averaged 196 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Vikings, 55.5 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • While Garoppolo didn't throw multiple TDs in a game against the Vikings, he threw one touchdown pass in both of those matchups.
  • Note: Garoppolo's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • The Vikings are conceding 273.0 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Vikings defense is ranked 15th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Jaguars, Garoppolo threw for 176 yards while completing 72.7% of his passes, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Garoppolo has thrown for 684 passing yards over his last three games (228.0 per game) and has a 72.8% completion percentage (59-of-81), throwing six touchdown passes with one interception.

Garoppolo's San Francisco Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Deebo Samuel

88

29.1%

55

994

5

7

19.4%

George Kittle

47

15.6%

34

412

3

3

8.3%

Brandon Aiyuk

42

13.9%

29

341

3

6

16.7%

