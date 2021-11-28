There will be player prop betting options available for Joe Burrow ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) square off in a Week 12 matchup between AFC North opponents at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burrow has passed for 2,645 yards while completing 68.3% of his throws (215-of-315), with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (264.5 yards per game).

He also has 55 rushing yards on 24 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per game.

The Bengals have run 54.8% passing plays and 45.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.

Burrow has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 8 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Burrow averaged 192.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Steelers, 67.0 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Burrow threw a touchdown pass in both of those games against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

The 258.1 yards per game the Steelers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

The Steelers have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Raiders, Burrow went 20-for-29 (69.0 percent) for 148 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

He also tacked on 11 yards on three carries without a touchdown.

Over his last three games, Burrow has put up 689 passing yards (229.7 per game) while going 69-for-103 (67% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Ja'Marr Chase 79 24.8% 47 867 8 9 25.0% Tyler Boyd 63 19.7% 44 458 2 6 16.7% Tee Higgins 60 18.8% 37 446 2 7 19.4%

