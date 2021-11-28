Publish date:
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds
Joe Burrow Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burrow has passed for 2,645 yards while completing 68.3% of his throws (215-of-315), with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (264.5 yards per game).
- He also has 55 rushing yards on 24 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per game.
- The Bengals have run 54.8% passing plays and 45.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
- Burrow has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burrow's matchup with the Steelers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
8
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- Burrow averaged 192.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Steelers, 67.0 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Burrow threw a touchdown pass in both of those games against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- The 258.1 yards per game the Steelers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- The Steelers have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Raiders, Burrow went 20-for-29 (69.0 percent) for 148 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- He also tacked on 11 yards on three carries without a touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Burrow has put up 689 passing yards (229.7 per game) while going 69-for-103 (67% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions.
Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Ja'Marr Chase
79
24.8%
47
867
8
9
25.0%
Tyler Boyd
63
19.7%
44
458
2
6
16.7%
Tee Higgins
60
18.8%
37
446
2
7
19.4%
Powered By Data Skrive