November 28, 2021
Joe Burrow Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Joe Burrow ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) square off in a Week 12 matchup between AFC North opponents at Paul Brown Stadium.

Joe Burrow Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burrow has passed for 2,645 yards while completing 68.3% of his throws (215-of-315), with 21 touchdowns and 11 interceptions (264.5 yards per game).
  • He also has 55 rushing yards on 24 carries, averaging 5.5 yards per game.
  • The Bengals have run 54.8% passing plays and 45.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 11th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Burrow has thrown 35 passes in the red zone this season, 57.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

8

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Burrow averaged 192.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Steelers, 67.0 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Burrow threw a touchdown pass in both of those games against the Steelers, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • The 258.1 yards per game the Steelers are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Steelers have given up 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 10th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Raiders, Burrow went 20-for-29 (69.0 percent) for 148 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • He also tacked on 11 yards on three carries without a touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Burrow has put up 689 passing yards (229.7 per game) while going 69-for-103 (67% completion percentage) and throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions.

Burrow's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Ja'Marr Chase

79

24.8%

47

867

8

9

25.0%

Tyler Boyd

63

19.7%

44

458

2

6

16.7%

Tee Higgins

60

18.8%

37

446

2

7

19.4%

