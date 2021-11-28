Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Joe Mixon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cincinnati vs. Pittsburgh

Author:

Joe Mixon will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 12 with the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mixon's team-high 759 rushing yards (75.9 per game) have come on 180 carries, with nine touchdowns.
  • He also has 22 receptions for 194 yards (19.4 per game) and two TDs.
  • His team has rushed the ball 263 times this season, and he's carried 180 of those attempts (68.4%).
  • The Bengals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.8% of the time while running the football 45.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

7

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

  • Mixon's 60.2 rushing yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Steelers are 11.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Steelers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Steelers give up 126.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.
  • Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Raiders last week, Mixon rushed 30 times for 123 yards (4.1 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.
  • Over his last three games, Mixon has taken 57 carries for 220 yards (73.3 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He's also caught nine passes for 104 yards (34.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Joe Mixon

180

68.4%

759

9

17

68.0%

4.2

Samaje Perine

38

14.4%

162

1

2

8.0%

4.3

Joe Burrow

24

9.1%

55

0

3

12.0%

2.3

Chris Evans

4

1.5%

18

0

0

0.0%

4.5

