Joe Mixon will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Mixon and the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) ready for an AFC North matchup in Week 12 with the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Odds

Joe Mixon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mixon's team-high 759 rushing yards (75.9 per game) have come on 180 carries, with nine touchdowns.

He also has 22 receptions for 194 yards (19.4 per game) and two TDs.

His team has rushed the ball 263 times this season, and he's carried 180 of those attempts (68.4%).

The Bengals, who rank 11th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.8% of the time while running the football 45.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 7 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

Mixon's 60.2 rushing yards per game in his eight career matchups against the Steelers are 11.3 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Mixon has had a rushing touchdown in one matchup against the Steelers, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Steelers give up 126.6 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 27th-ranked rush defense.

Mixon and the Bengals will face off against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (eight).

Recent Performances

Against the Raiders last week, Mixon rushed 30 times for 123 yards (4.1 yards per attempt) and scored two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Mixon has taken 57 carries for 220 yards (73.3 per game) and five touchdowns.

He's also caught nine passes for 104 yards (34.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Mixon's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Joe Mixon 180 68.4% 759 9 17 68.0% 4.2 Samaje Perine 38 14.4% 162 1 2 8.0% 4.3 Joe Burrow 24 9.1% 55 0 3 12.0% 2.3 Chris Evans 4 1.5% 18 0 0 0.0% 4.5

