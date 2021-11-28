Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Jonathan Taylor Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Jonathan Taylor's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Taylor has carried the ball 193 times for a team-high 1,122 yards (102.0 per game), with 13 touchdowns.
  • He also averages 29.3 receiving yards per game, catching 32 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns.
  • His team has rushed the ball 315 times this season, and he's taken 193 of those attempts (61.3%).
  • The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.7% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

8

2+ Rush TDs

3

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Conceding 78.4 rushing yards per game, the Buccaneers have the best run defense in the NFL.
  • Taylor and the Colts will face off against the NFL's third-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Bills, Taylor racked up 185 yards on 32 carries (averaging 5.8 yards per carry) while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.
  • He chipped in with three receptions for 19 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Taylor has rushed for 473 yards on 72 carries (157.7 ypg), with seven touchdowns.
  • He also has 11 catches for 57 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Jonathan Taylor

193

61.3%

1,122

13

60

78.9%

5.8

Nyheim Hines

47

14.9%

234

2

5

6.6%

5.0

Carson Wentz

35

11.1%

138

1

8

10.5%

3.9

Marlon Mack

28

8.9%

101

0

2

2.6%

3.6

