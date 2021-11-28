Before placing any wagers on Jonathan Taylor's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Odds

Jonathan Taylor Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Taylor has carried the ball 193 times for a team-high 1,122 yards (102.0 per game), with 13 touchdowns.

He also averages 29.3 receiving yards per game, catching 32 passes for 322 yards and two touchdowns.

His team has rushed the ball 315 times this season, and he's taken 193 of those attempts (61.3%).

The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 53.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 46.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 8 2+ Rush TDs 3 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Conceding 78.4 rushing yards per game, the Buccaneers have the best run defense in the NFL.

Taylor and the Colts will face off against the NFL's third-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (six).

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bills, Taylor racked up 185 yards on 32 carries (averaging 5.8 yards per carry) while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

He chipped in with three receptions for 19 yards and scored one touchdown in the passing game.

In his last three games, Taylor has rushed for 473 yards on 72 carries (157.7 ypg), with seven touchdowns.

He also has 11 catches for 57 yards (19.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Taylor's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Jonathan Taylor 193 61.3% 1,122 13 60 78.9% 5.8 Nyheim Hines 47 14.9% 234 2 5 6.6% 5.0 Carson Wentz 35 11.1% 138 1 8 10.5% 3.9 Marlon Mack 28 8.9% 101 0 2 2.6% 3.6

