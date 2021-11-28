There will be player props available for Justin Herbert ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) and the Denver Broncos (5-5) square off in a Week 12 matchup between AFC West foes at Empower Field at Mile High.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Herbert has 2,927 passing yards (292.7 ypg), completing 66.2% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.

He also has 207 rushing yards on 39 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 20.7 yards per game.

The Chargers have thrown the football in 63.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Herbert has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Denver

Herbert averages 265.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Broncos, 7.0 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Herbert threw a TD pass in both of those games against the Broncos, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.

The Broncos have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 233.4 yards per game through the air.

The Broncos have conceded 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Steelers, Herbert went 30-for-41 (73.2 percent) for 382 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception.

He also ran the ball nine times for 90 yards, averaging 10 yards per attempt on the ground.

Herbert has 933 passing yards (311.0 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 72.6% of his throws and tossing six touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.

He's also carried the ball 16 times for 126 yards and one touchdown, averaging 42.0 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 106 26.8% 74 810 2 14 25.5% Mike Williams 78 19.7% 46 705 7 11 20.0% Austin Ekeler 58 14.7% 45 405 6 11 20.0%

