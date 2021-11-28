Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

There will be player props available for Justin Herbert ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Herbert's Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) and the Denver Broncos (5-5) square off in a Week 12 matchup between AFC West foes at Empower Field at Mile High.

Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Herbert has 2,927 passing yards (292.7 ypg), completing 66.2% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
  • He also has 207 rushing yards on 39 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 20.7 yards per game.
  • The Chargers have thrown the football in 63.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Herbert has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Herbert averages 265.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Broncos, 7.0 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Herbert threw a TD pass in both of those games against the Broncos, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
  • The Broncos have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 233.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Broncos have conceded 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Steelers, Herbert went 30-for-41 (73.2 percent) for 382 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
  • He also ran the ball nine times for 90 yards, averaging 10 yards per attempt on the ground.
  • Herbert has 933 passing yards (311.0 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 72.6% of his throws and tossing six touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also carried the ball 16 times for 126 yards and one touchdown, averaging 42.0 yards per game.

Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

106

26.8%

74

810

2

14

25.5%

Mike Williams

78

19.7%

46

705

7

11

20.0%

Austin Ekeler

58

14.7%

45

405

6

11

20.0%

