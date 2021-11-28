Publish date:
Justin Herbert Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Odds
Justin Herbert Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Herbert has 2,927 passing yards (292.7 ypg), completing 66.2% of his passes and collecting 22 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season.
- He also has 207 rushing yards on 39 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 20.7 yards per game.
- The Chargers have thrown the football in 63.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
- Herbert has thrown 55 passes in the red zone this season, 49.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Denver
- Herbert averages 265.5 passing yards per game in two matchups against the Broncos, 7.0 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Herbert threw a TD pass in both of those games against the Broncos, and threw multiple TD passes against them once.
- The Broncos have the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 233.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Broncos have conceded 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Steelers, Herbert went 30-for-41 (73.2 percent) for 382 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
- He also ran the ball nine times for 90 yards, averaging 10 yards per attempt on the ground.
- Herbert has 933 passing yards (311.0 ypg) to lead Los Angeles, completing 72.6% of his throws and tossing six touchdown passes with two interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also carried the ball 16 times for 126 yards and one touchdown, averaging 42.0 yards per game.
Herbert's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
106
26.8%
74
810
2
14
25.5%
Mike Williams
78
19.7%
46
705
7
11
20.0%
Austin Ekeler
58
14.7%
45
405
6
11
20.0%
