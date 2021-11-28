Before placing any wagers on Justin Jefferson's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jefferson's Minnesota Vikings (5-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) take the field in Week 12 at Levi's Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has grabbed 63 passes and leads his team with 944 receiving yards plus six touchdowns. He has been targeted 89 times, and averages 94.4 yards per game.

Jefferson has been the target of 23.7% (89 total) of his team's 376 passing attempts this season.

Jefferson (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.2% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.

The Vikings have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jefferson's matchup with the 49ers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. San Francisco

The 49ers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 218.7 yards per game through the air.

With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Packers last week, Jefferson was targeted 10 times and picked up 169 yards on eight receptions while scoring two touchdowns.

Over his last three games, Jefferson has 20 catches (on 26 targets) for 381 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 127.0 yards per game.

Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 89 23.7% 63 944 6 11 26.2% Adam Thielen 83 22.1% 58 624 8 11 26.2% Tyler Conklin 52 13.8% 38 388 3 8 19.0% K.J. Osborn 45 12.0% 30 360 2 2 4.8%

Powered By Data Skrive