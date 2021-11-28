Publish date:
Justin Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Justin Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has grabbed 63 passes and leads his team with 944 receiving yards plus six touchdowns. He has been targeted 89 times, and averages 94.4 yards per game.
- Jefferson has been the target of 23.7% (89 total) of his team's 376 passing attempts this season.
- Jefferson (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 26.2% of his team's 42 red zone pass attempts.
- The Vikings have run 57.3% passing plays and 42.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 15th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- The 49ers have the NFL's third-ranked pass defense this season, giving up 218.7 yards per game through the air.
- With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the 49ers defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Packers last week, Jefferson was targeted 10 times and picked up 169 yards on eight receptions while scoring two touchdowns.
- Over his last three games, Jefferson has 20 catches (on 26 targets) for 381 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 127.0 yards per game.
Jefferson's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
89
23.7%
63
944
6
11
26.2%
Adam Thielen
83
22.1%
58
624
8
11
26.2%
Tyler Conklin
52
13.8%
38
388
3
8
19.0%
K.J. Osborn
45
12.0%
30
360
2
2
4.8%
