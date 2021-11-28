Publish date:
Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore
Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds
Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hunt has rushed for 361 yards on 69 carries (32.8 ypg), with five touchdowns.
- He also averages 14.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 20 passes for 161 yards.
- His team has rushed the ball 329 times this season, and he's handled 69 of those attempts (21.0%).
- The Browns have run 49.5% passing plays and 50.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Hunt's 35 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Ravens are 35.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hunt, in three matchups versus the Ravens, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
- The Ravens have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, allowing 88.6 yards per game.
- The Browns are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (10 this year).
Recent Performances
- Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Lions.
- During his last three games, Hunt has piled up 0 yards (0.0 per game) on zero attempts.
Hunt's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Kareem Hunt
69
21.0%
361
5
15
21.7%
5.2
Nick Chubb
142
43.2%
851
6
27
39.1%
6.0
D'Ernest Johnson
61
18.5%
320
2
11
15.9%
5.2
Baker Mayfield
25
7.6%
89
1
3
4.3%
3.6
