November 28, 2021
Kareem Hunt Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore

Kareem Hunt has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC North foes square off in Week 12 when Hunt's Cleveland Browns (6-5) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hunt has rushed for 361 yards on 69 carries (32.8 ypg), with five touchdowns.
  • He also averages 14.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 20 passes for 161 yards.
  • His team has rushed the ball 329 times this season, and he's handled 69 of those attempts (21.0%).
  • The Browns have run 49.5% passing plays and 50.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Hunt's 35 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Ravens are 35.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hunt, in three matchups versus the Ravens, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.
  • The Ravens have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, allowing 88.6 yards per game.
  • The Browns are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (10 this year).

Recent Performances

  • Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Lions.
  • During his last three games, Hunt has piled up 0 yards (0.0 per game) on zero attempts.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Kareem Hunt

69

21.0%

361

5

15

21.7%

5.2

Nick Chubb

142

43.2%

851

6

27

39.1%

6.0

D'Ernest Johnson

61

18.5%

320

2

11

15.9%

5.2

Baker Mayfield

25

7.6%

89

1

3

4.3%

3.6

