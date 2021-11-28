Kareem Hunt has player prop bets available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET airing on NBC. AFC North foes square off in Week 12 when Hunt's Cleveland Browns (6-5) take the field against the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Odds

Kareem Hunt Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hunt has rushed for 361 yards on 69 carries (32.8 ypg), with five touchdowns.

He also averages 14.6 receiving yards per game, grabbing 20 passes for 161 yards.

His team has rushed the ball 329 times this season, and he's handled 69 of those attempts (21.0%).

The Browns have run 49.5% passing plays and 50.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Hunt's 35 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups against the Ravens are 35.0 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hunt, in three matchups versus the Ravens, has run for a TD once, but not more than one in a single contest.

The Ravens have the NFL's second-ranked defense against the run, allowing 88.6 yards per game.

The Browns are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (10 this year).

Recent Performances

Hunt did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Lions.

During his last three games, Hunt has piled up 0 yards (0.0 per game) on zero attempts.

Hunt's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Kareem Hunt 69 21.0% 361 5 15 21.7% 5.2 Nick Chubb 142 43.2% 851 6 27 39.1% 6.0 D'Ernest Johnson 61 18.5% 320 2 11 15.9% 5.2 Baker Mayfield 25 7.6% 89 1 3 4.3% 3.6

