Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds
Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Allen has been targeted 106 times and has 74 catches, leading the Chargers with 810 yards (81.0 ypg) while hauling in two touchdowns this season.
- Allen has been the target of 26.8% (106 total) of his team's 395 passing attempts this season.
- Allen (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.5% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have called a pass in 63.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Denver
- Against the Broncos, Allen has averaged 47.8 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups, 24.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Allen has caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Allen's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
- The 233.4 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- Allen put together a 112-yard performance against the Steelers last week on nine catches while being targeted 13 times.
- Allen has caught 29 passes on 37 targets for 314 yards, averaging 104.7 yards during his last three games.
Allen's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Keenan Allen
106
26.8%
74
810
2
14
25.5%
Mike Williams
78
19.7%
46
705
7
11
20.0%
Austin Ekeler
58
14.7%
45
405
6
11
20.0%
Jared Cook
50
12.7%
31
346
2
6
10.9%
