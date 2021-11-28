Before placing any bets on Keenan Allen's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West opponents hit the field in Week 12 when Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) meet the Denver Broncos (5-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Allen has been targeted 106 times and has 74 catches, leading the Chargers with 810 yards (81.0 ypg) while hauling in two touchdowns this season.

Allen has been the target of 26.8% (106 total) of his team's 395 passing attempts this season.

Allen (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.5% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have called a pass in 63.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Denver

Against the Broncos, Allen has averaged 47.8 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups, 24.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Allen has caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Allen's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The 233.4 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

Allen put together a 112-yard performance against the Steelers last week on nine catches while being targeted 13 times.

Allen has caught 29 passes on 37 targets for 314 yards, averaging 104.7 yards during his last three games.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Keenan Allen 106 26.8% 74 810 2 14 25.5% Mike Williams 78 19.7% 46 705 7 11 20.0% Austin Ekeler 58 14.7% 45 405 6 11 20.0% Jared Cook 50 12.7% 31 346 2 6 10.9%

