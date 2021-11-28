Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Keenan Allen Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

Before placing any bets on Keenan Allen's player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:05 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. AFC West opponents hit the field in Week 12 when Allen and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) meet the Denver Broncos (5-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Keenan Allen Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Allen has been targeted 106 times and has 74 catches, leading the Chargers with 810 yards (81.0 ypg) while hauling in two touchdowns this season.
  • Allen has been the target of 26.8% (106 total) of his team's 395 passing attempts this season.
  • Allen (14 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 25.5% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have called a pass in 63.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 36.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Against the Broncos, Allen has averaged 47.8 receiving yards per game in his eight career matchups, 24.7 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Allen has caught a touchdown pass against the Broncos four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Note: Allen's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
  • The 233.4 yards per game the Broncos are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.3 passing TDs conceded per game, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Allen put together a 112-yard performance against the Steelers last week on nine catches while being targeted 13 times.
  • Allen has caught 29 passes on 37 targets for 314 yards, averaging 104.7 yards during his last three games.

Allen's Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Keenan Allen

106

26.8%

74

810

2

14

25.5%

Mike Williams

78

19.7%

46

705

7

11

20.0%

Austin Ekeler

58

14.7%

45

405

6

11

20.0%

Jared Cook

50

12.7%

31

346

2

6

10.9%

