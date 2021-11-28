Publish date:
Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New England vs. Tennessee
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds
Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bourne's team-leading 562 receiving yards (51.1 per game) have come on 37 catches (47 targets) including three touchdowns.
- Bourne has been the target of 47 of his team's 359 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.
- Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Patriots have run 53.7% passing plays and 46.3% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Bourne's matchup with the Titans.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
5
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- In his one matchup against the Titans, Bourne's 85 receiving yards total is 45.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).
- Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Titans.
- The Titans are conceding 270.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
- With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Titans defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Falcons, Bourne was targeted four times and racked up four catches for 42 yards.
- Bourne has put up 174 yards in his last three games (58.0 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes on 12 targets.
Bourne's New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
47
13.1%
37
562
3
2
4.0%
Jakobi Meyers
82
22.8%
54
522
1
8
16.0%
Nelson Agholor
51
14.2%
29
396
3
6
12.0%
Hunter Henry
45
12.5%
33
378
7
11
22.0%
Powered By Data Skrive