There will be player props available for Kendrick Bourne before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Bourne's New England Patriots (7-4) and the Tennessee Titans (8-3) meet in Week 12 at Gillette Stadium.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bourne's team-leading 562 receiving yards (51.1 per game) have come on 37 catches (47 targets) including three touchdowns.

Bourne has been the target of 47 of his team's 359 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.

Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Patriots have run 53.7% passing plays and 46.3% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 5 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

In his one matchup against the Titans, Bourne's 85 receiving yards total is 45.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).

Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Titans.

The Titans are conceding 270.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.

With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Titans defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Falcons, Bourne was targeted four times and racked up four catches for 42 yards.

Bourne has put up 174 yards in his last three games (58.0 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes on 12 targets.

Bourne's New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 47 13.1% 37 562 3 2 4.0% Jakobi Meyers 82 22.8% 54 522 1 8 16.0% Nelson Agholor 51 14.2% 29 396 3 6 12.0% Hunter Henry 45 12.5% 33 378 7 11 22.0%

