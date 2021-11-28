Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Kendrick Bourne Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New England vs. Tennessee

Author:

There will be player props available for Kendrick Bourne before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Bourne's New England Patriots (7-4) and the Tennessee Titans (8-3) meet in Week 12 at Gillette Stadium.

Kendrick Bourne Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bourne's team-leading 562 receiving yards (51.1 per game) have come on 37 catches (47 targets) including three touchdowns.
  • Bourne has been the target of 47 of his team's 359 passing attempts this season, or 13.1% of the target share.
  • Bourne has seen the ball thrown his way two times in the red zone this season, 4.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Patriots have run 53.7% passing plays and 46.3% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

5

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • In his one matchup against the Titans, Bourne's 85 receiving yards total is 45.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (39.5).
  • Bourne did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Titans.
  • The Titans are conceding 270.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 18 passing TDs conceded this season, the Titans defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Falcons, Bourne was targeted four times and racked up four catches for 42 yards.
  • Bourne has put up 174 yards in his last three games (58.0 per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 11 passes on 12 targets.

Bourne's New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

47

13.1%

37

562

3

2

4.0%

Jakobi Meyers

82

22.8%

54

522

1

8

16.0%

Nelson Agholor

51

14.2%

29

396

3

6

12.0%

Hunter Henry

45

12.5%

33

378

7

11

22.0%

