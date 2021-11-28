Kirk Cousins will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) in Week 12 at Levi's Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cousins has 2,775 passing yards (277.5 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 68.2% of his throws and recording 21 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

He has tacked on 69 rushing yards on 18 carries with one touchdown, averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Vikings have thrown the ball in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Cousins has thrown 42 passes in the red zone this season, 44.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Cousins averaged 248.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the 49ers, 19.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Cousins threw multiple touchdown passes in each of those matchups against the 49ers, while throwing multiple TDs two times.

Note: Cousins' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.

The 49ers are giving up 218.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have conceded 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Packers, Cousins threw for 341 yards while completing 68.6% of his passes, while tossing three touchdowns.

Cousins has put up 822 passing yards (274.0 per game) and has a 66% completion percentage this year (66-of-100) over his last three games, while throwing seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He also has -6 rushing yards on seven carries (with one touchdown), averaging -2.0 yards per game.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Justin Jefferson 89 23.7% 63 944 6 11 26.2% Adam Thielen 83 22.1% 58 624 8 11 26.2% Tyler Conklin 52 13.8% 38 388 3 8 19.0%

