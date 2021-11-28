Publish date:
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds
Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cousins has 2,775 passing yards (277.5 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 68.2% of his throws and recording 21 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.
- He has tacked on 69 rushing yards on 18 carries with one touchdown, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
- The Vikings have thrown the ball in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
- Cousins has thrown 42 passes in the red zone this season, 44.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Cousins averaged 248.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the 49ers, 19.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Cousins threw multiple touchdown passes in each of those matchups against the 49ers, while throwing multiple TDs two times.
- Note: Cousins' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
- The 49ers are giving up 218.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have conceded 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Packers, Cousins threw for 341 yards while completing 68.6% of his passes, while tossing three touchdowns.
- Cousins has put up 822 passing yards (274.0 per game) and has a 66% completion percentage this year (66-of-100) over his last three games, while throwing seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He also has -6 rushing yards on seven carries (with one touchdown), averaging -2.0 yards per game.
Cousins' Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Justin Jefferson
89
23.7%
63
944
6
11
26.2%
Adam Thielen
83
22.1%
58
624
8
11
26.2%
Tyler Conklin
52
13.8%
38
388
3
8
19.0%
