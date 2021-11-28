Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Kirk Cousins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Minnesota vs. San Francisco

Author:

Kirk Cousins will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (5-5) take the field against the San Francisco 49ers (5-5) in Week 12 at Levi's Stadium.

Kirk Cousins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cousins has 2,775 passing yards (277.5 ypg) to lead Minnesota, completing 68.2% of his throws and recording 21 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.
  • He has tacked on 69 rushing yards on 18 carries with one touchdown, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
  • The Vikings have thrown the ball in 57.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Cousins has thrown 42 passes in the red zone this season, 44.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

4

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

10

2+ Pass TDs

7

1+ Rush TDs

10

Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • Cousins averaged 248.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the 49ers, 19.8 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Cousins threw multiple touchdown passes in each of those matchups against the 49ers, while throwing multiple TDs two times.
  • Note: Cousins' stats vs. 49ers date back to 2016.
  • The 49ers are giving up 218.7 passing yards per game this season, the NFL's third-ranked pass defense.
  • The 49ers have conceded 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Packers, Cousins threw for 341 yards while completing 68.6% of his passes, while tossing three touchdowns.
  • Cousins has put up 822 passing yards (274.0 per game) and has a 66% completion percentage this year (66-of-100) over his last three games, while throwing seven touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He also has -6 rushing yards on seven carries (with one touchdown), averaging -2.0 yards per game.

Cousins' Minnesota Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Justin Jefferson

89

23.7%

63

944

6

11

26.2%

Adam Thielen

83

22.1%

58

624

8

11

26.2%

Tyler Conklin

52

13.8%

38

388

3

8

19.0%

