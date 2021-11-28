Publish date:
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Atlanta vs. Jacksonville
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds
Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pitts' team-leading 635 receiving yards (63.5 per game) have come on 43 catches (69 targets) plus one touchdown.
- Pitts has been the target of 69 of his team's 363 passing attempts this season, or 19.0% of the target share.
- Pitts has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 19.6% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.2% of the time while running the ball 38.8% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pitts' matchup with the Jaguars.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
1
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- The Jaguars have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 264.9 yards per game through the air.
- The Jaguars have given up 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Pitts put together a 29-yard performance against the Patriots last week on three catches while being targeted five times.
- Pitts hauled in 151 yards (on 10 catches) during his last three games. He was targeted 19 times, and averaged 50.3 yards per game.
Pitts' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
69
19.0%
43
635
1
9
19.6%
Cordarrelle Patterson
49
13.5%
39
473
5
9
19.6%
Calvin Ridley
52
14.3%
31
281
2
10
21.7%
Olamide Zaccheaus
34
9.4%
18
217
3
5
10.9%
Powered By Data Skrive