November 28, 2021
Kyle Pitts Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Atlanta vs. Jacksonville

Kyle Pitts will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pitts' team-leading 635 receiving yards (63.5 per game) have come on 43 catches (69 targets) plus one touchdown.
  • Pitts has been the target of 69 of his team's 363 passing attempts this season, or 19.0% of the target share.
  • Pitts has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 19.6% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.2% of the time while running the ball 38.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

1

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • The Jaguars have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 264.9 yards per game through the air.
  • The Jaguars have given up 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Pitts put together a 29-yard performance against the Patriots last week on three catches while being targeted five times.
  • Pitts hauled in 151 yards (on 10 catches) during his last three games. He was targeted 19 times, and averaged 50.3 yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

69

19.0%

43

635

1

9

19.6%

Cordarrelle Patterson

49

13.5%

39

473

5

9

19.6%

Calvin Ridley

52

14.3%

31

281

2

10

21.7%

Olamide Zaccheaus

34

9.4%

18

217

3

5

10.9%

