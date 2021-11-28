Kyle Pitts will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Pitts and the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field.

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Odds

Kyle Pitts Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pitts' team-leading 635 receiving yards (63.5 per game) have come on 43 catches (69 targets) plus one touchdown.

Pitts has been the target of 69 of his team's 363 passing attempts this season, or 19.0% of the target share.

Pitts has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 19.6% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons, who rank 28th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.2% of the time while running the ball 38.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 1 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

The Jaguars have the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 264.9 yards per game through the air.

The Jaguars have given up 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Pitts put together a 29-yard performance against the Patriots last week on three catches while being targeted five times.

Pitts hauled in 151 yards (on 10 catches) during his last three games. He was targeted 19 times, and averaged 50.3 yards per game.

Pitts' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 69 19.0% 43 635 1 9 19.6% Cordarrelle Patterson 49 13.5% 39 473 5 9 19.6% Calvin Ridley 52 14.3% 31 281 2 10 21.7% Olamide Zaccheaus 34 9.4% 18 217 3 5 10.9%

