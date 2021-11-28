In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Lamar Jackson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. AFC North foes hit the field in Week 12 when Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (6-5) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jackson has passed for 2,447 yards (244.7 per game) while completing 64.4% of his passes (199-for-309), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He's also rushed 106 times for 639 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 63.9 yards per game.

The Ravens have thrown the football in 53.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Jackson has attempted 36 of his 309 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.2% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jackson's matchup with the Browns.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 7 Rushing Yards Prop 3 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Jackson averaged 183.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Browns, 54.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Jackson threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those matchups against the Browns.

The 233.0 passing yards the Browns yield per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.

At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Browns defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Bears.

In his last three games, Jackson has thrown for 504 yards (168.0 per game) while completing 63.1% of his passes (53-of-84), with four touchdowns and three interceptions.

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 159 rushing yards (53.0 ypg) on 30 carries.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquise Brown 82 23.0% 52 719 6 7 18.4% Mark Andrews 79 22.2% 56 696 4 10 26.3% Sammy Watkins 39 11.0% 22 347 0 2 5.3%

Powered By Data Skrive