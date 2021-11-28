Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Lamar Jackson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland

Author:

In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Lamar Jackson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 8:20 PM ET on NBC. AFC North foes hit the field in Week 12 when Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) meet the Cleveland Browns (6-5) at M&T Bank Stadium.

Lamar Jackson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jackson has passed for 2,447 yards (244.7 per game) while completing 64.4% of his passes (199-for-309), with 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 106 times for 639 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 63.9 yards per game.
  • The Ravens have thrown the football in 53.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Jackson has attempted 36 of his 309 passes in the red zone, accounting for 46.2% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

7

Rushing Yards Prop

3

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Jackson averaged 183.7 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Browns, 54.8 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Jackson threw a touchdown pass four times and multiple TDs in three of those matchups against the Browns.
  • The 233.0 passing yards the Browns yield per game makes them the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • At 1.9 passing TDs conceded per game, the Browns defense is ranked 30th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Jackson did not record a pass attempt in last week's game versus the Bears.
  • In his last three games, Jackson has thrown for 504 yards (168.0 per game) while completing 63.1% of his passes (53-of-84), with four touchdowns and three interceptions.
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 159 rushing yards (53.0 ypg) on 30 carries.

Jackson's Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquise Brown

82

23.0%

52

719

6

7

18.4%

Mark Andrews

79

22.2%

56

696

4

10

26.3%

Sammy Watkins

39

11.0%

22

347

0

2

5.3%

