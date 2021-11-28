Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Laviska Shenault Jr. and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. Shenault's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) and the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) hit the field in a Week 12 matchup from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Laviska Shenault Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Shenault has caught 40 passes on 62 targets for 408 yards, averaging 40.8 yards per game.

So far this season, 17.3% of the 358 passes thrown by his team have gone Shenault's way.

With three targets in the red zone this season, Shenault has been on the receiving end of 10.7% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 0 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

The 251.4 passing yards the Falcons give up per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Falcons' defense is 27th in the league, conceding 2.0 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Shenault was targeted five times and totaled 50 yards on five receptions.

Shenault has contributed with 89 yards on 12 grabs in his last three games. He was targeted 17 times and put up 29.7 receiving yards per game.

Shenault's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Laviska Shenault Jr. 62 17.3% 40 408 0 3 10.7% Marvin Jones Jr. 72 20.1% 42 486 3 9 32.1% Dan Arnold 51 - 34 399 0 4 - Jamal Agnew 39 10.9% 24 229 1 3 10.7%

