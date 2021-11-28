In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Leonard Fournette for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) hit the field in a Week 12 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Fournette has rushed for a team-leading 521 yards on 122 carries (52.1 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.

And he has added 44 catches for 323 yards (32.3 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 219 times this season, and he's carried 122 of those attempts (55.7%).

The Buccaneers have run 66.4% passing plays and 33.6% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Rush TDs 3 2+ Rush TDs 1 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Fournette's 26.6 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Colts are 24.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Fournette, in five matchups versus the Colts, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.

The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 111.6 yards per game.

This season the Colts are ranked first in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (four).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Giants, Fournette ran the ball 10 times for 35 yards.

Fournette added six catches for 39 yards.

Fournette has 108 rushing yards on 29 attempts (36.0 yards per carry) in his last three games.

Fournette has also caught 17 passes for 101 yards (33.7 ypg).

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Leonard Fournette 122 55.7% 521 4 29 59.2% 4.3 Ronald Jones II 52 23.7% 227 2 10 20.4% 4.4 Giovani Bernard 7 3.2% 55 0 0 0.0% 7.9 Tom Brady 16 7.3% 51 1 6 12.2% 3.2

