Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds
Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Fournette has rushed for a team-leading 521 yards on 122 carries (52.1 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- And he has added 44 catches for 323 yards (32.3 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 219 times this season, and he's carried 122 of those attempts (55.7%).
- The Buccaneers have run 66.4% passing plays and 33.6% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
7
1+ Rush TDs
3
2+ Rush TDs
1
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Fournette's 26.6 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Colts are 24.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Fournette, in five matchups versus the Colts, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.
- The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 111.6 yards per game.
- This season the Colts are ranked first in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (four).
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Giants, Fournette ran the ball 10 times for 35 yards.
- Fournette added six catches for 39 yards.
- Fournette has 108 rushing yards on 29 attempts (36.0 yards per carry) in his last three games.
- Fournette has also caught 17 passes for 101 yards (33.7 ypg).
Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Leonard Fournette
122
55.7%
521
4
29
59.2%
4.3
Ronald Jones II
52
23.7%
227
2
10
20.4%
4.4
Giovani Bernard
7
3.2%
55
0
0
0.0%
7.9
Tom Brady
16
7.3%
51
1
6
12.2%
3.2
