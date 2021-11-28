Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Leonard Fournette Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Leonard Fournette for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Fournette's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) and the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) hit the field in a Week 12 matchup from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Leonard Fournette Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Fournette has rushed for a team-leading 521 yards on 122 carries (52.1 yards per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • And he has added 44 catches for 323 yards (32.3 per game).
  • His team has rushed the ball 219 times this season, and he's carried 122 of those attempts (55.7%).
  • The Buccaneers have run 66.4% passing plays and 33.6% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Fournette's matchup with the Colts.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Rush TDs

3

2+ Rush TDs

1

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Fournette's 26.6 rushing yards per game in his five career matchups against the Colts are 24.9 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Fournette, in five matchups versus the Colts, has run for a TD twice, but has yet to total more than one in a single contest.
  • The Colts have the NFL's 15th-ranked defense against the run, giving up 111.6 yards per game.
  • This season the Colts are ranked first in the NFL in rushing touchdowns allowed (four).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Giants, Fournette ran the ball 10 times for 35 yards.
  • Fournette added six catches for 39 yards.
  • Fournette has 108 rushing yards on 29 attempts (36.0 yards per carry) in his last three games.
  • Fournette has also caught 17 passes for 101 yards (33.7 ypg).

Fournette's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Leonard Fournette

122

55.7%

521

4

29

59.2%

4.3

Ronald Jones II

52

23.7%

227

2

10

20.4%

4.4

Giovani Bernard

7

3.2%

55

0

0

0.0%

7.9

Tom Brady

16

7.3%

51

1

6

12.2%

3.2

Powered By Data Skrive