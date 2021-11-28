Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

AFC West rivals will clash in NFL Week 12 action when the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) battle the Denver Broncos (5-5).

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

  • Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points in six of 10 games this season.
  • Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in one game this season.
  • Sunday's over/under is 1.0 point higher than the combined 46 PPG average of the two teams.
  • The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.2 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.
  • The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.6, 3.6 points more than Sunday's over/under of 47.
  • The 47 total in this game is 3.2 points higher than the 43.8 average total in Broncos games this season.
  • Los Angeles is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Chargers have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.
  • Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).
  • The Chargers put up 26.0 points per game, 7.7 more than the Broncos surrender per contest (18.3).
  • When Los Angeles puts up more than 18.3 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Chargers average 58.3 more yards per game (386.5) than the Broncos allow per outing (328.2).
  • Los Angeles is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team totals more than 328.2 yards.
  • This year, the Chargers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (11).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Broncos.
  • Denver has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
  • Denver's games this year have gone over the point total only two times in 10 opportunities (20%).
  • The Broncos put up 6.5 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Chargers allow (26.5).
  • Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.5 points.
  • The Broncos rack up just 12.9 fewer yards per game (342.1) than the Chargers allow (355.0).
  • In games that Denver piles up over 355.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Broncos have 11 giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 11 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • Denver has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.
  • The Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more at home.
  • In five home games this year, Denver has hit the over once.
  • This season, Broncos home games average 44.0 points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (47).
  • This year on the road, Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.
  • Los Angeles has hit the over once in four away games this year.
  • The average point total in Chargers away games this season is 50.0 points, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

