AFC West rivals will clash in NFL Week 12 action when the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) battle the Denver Broncos (5-5).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Chargers vs. Broncos

Over/under insights

Los Angeles has combined with its opponents to put up more than 47 points in six of 10 games this season.

Denver and its opponents have combined to score more than 47 points in one game this season.

Sunday's over/under is 1.0 point higher than the combined 46 PPG average of the two teams.

The 44.8 combined points per game that these two squads have allowed this season are 2.2 fewer than the 47 over/under in this contest.

The average total in Chargers games this season is 50.6, 3.6 points more than Sunday's over/under of 47.

The 47 total in this game is 3.2 points higher than the 43.8 average total in Broncos games this season.

Chargers stats and trends

Los Angeles is 5-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Chargers have been favored by 2.5 points or more six times this season and have covered the spread in two of them.

Los Angeles' games this year have gone over the total in four out of 10 opportunities (40%).

The Chargers put up 26.0 points per game, 7.7 more than the Broncos surrender per contest (18.3).

When Los Angeles puts up more than 18.3 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Chargers average 58.3 more yards per game (386.5) than the Broncos allow per outing (328.2).

Los Angeles is 5-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall when the team totals more than 328.2 yards.

This year, the Chargers have 10 turnovers, one fewer than the Broncos have takeaways (11).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Los Angeles' matchup with the Broncos.

Broncos stats and trends

Denver has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Broncos won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Denver's games this year have gone over the point total only two times in 10 opportunities (20%).

The Broncos put up 6.5 fewer points per game (20.0) than the Chargers allow (26.5).

Denver is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it puts up more than 26.5 points.

The Broncos rack up just 12.9 fewer yards per game (342.1) than the Chargers allow (355.0).

In games that Denver piles up over 355.0 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Broncos have 11 giveaways this season, while the Chargers have 11 takeaways.

Home and road insights

Denver has covered the spread twice at home, and is 2-3 overall there, this season.

The Broncos have two wins ATS (2-1) as 2.5-point underdogs or more at home.

In five home games this year, Denver has hit the over once.

This season, Broncos home games average 44.0 points, 3.0 fewer than this contest's over/under (47).

This year on the road, Los Angeles is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Los Angeles has hit the over once in four away games this year.

The average point total in Chargers away games this season is 50.0 points, 3.0 more than this matchup's over/under (47).

Powered by Data Skrive.