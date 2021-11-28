Publish date:
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New England vs. Tennessee
Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds
Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones leads New England with 2,540 passing yards (230.9 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage (245-for-349), tossing 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 60 rushing yards (5.5 ypg) on 25 carries.
- The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.7% of the time while running the football 46.3% of the time.
- Jones has thrown 49 passes in the red zone this season, 45.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 270.7 yards per game through the air.
- The Titans have given up 18 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Falcons, Jones threw for 207 yards while completing 84.6% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- In his last three games, Jones has thrown for 544 yards (181.3 per game) while completing 79.1% of his passes (53-of-67), with five touchdowns and two interceptions.
Jones' New England Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kendrick Bourne
47
13.1%
37
562
3
2
4.0%
Jakobi Meyers
82
22.8%
54
522
1
8
16.0%
Nelson Agholor
51
14.2%
29
396
3
6
12.0%
