November 28, 2021
Mac Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New England vs. Tennessee

Before placing any bets on Mac Jones' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones' New England Patriots (7-4) and the Tennessee Titans (8-3) hit the field in a Week 12 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones leads New England with 2,540 passing yards (230.9 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage (245-for-349), tossing 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 60 rushing yards (5.5 ypg) on 25 carries.
  • The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.7% of the time while running the football 46.3% of the time.
  • Jones has thrown 49 passes in the red zone this season, 45.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 270.7 yards per game through the air.
  • The Titans have given up 18 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Falcons, Jones threw for 207 yards while completing 84.6% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • In his last three games, Jones has thrown for 544 yards (181.3 per game) while completing 79.1% of his passes (53-of-67), with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jones' New England Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kendrick Bourne

47

13.1%

37

562

3

2

4.0%

Jakobi Meyers

82

22.8%

54

522

1

8

16.0%

Nelson Agholor

51

14.2%

29

396

3

6

12.0%

