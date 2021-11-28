Before placing any bets on Mac Jones' player prop betting options for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Jones' New England Patriots (7-4) and the Tennessee Titans (8-3) hit the field in a Week 12 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Mac Jones Prop Bet Odds

Mac Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones leads New England with 2,540 passing yards (230.9 per game) and has a 70.2% completion percentage (245-for-349), tossing 14 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 60 rushing yards (5.5 ypg) on 25 carries.

The Patriots, who rank sixth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.7% of the time while running the football 46.3% of the time.

Jones has thrown 49 passes in the red zone this season, 45.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Tennessee

The Titans have the NFL's 25th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 270.7 yards per game through the air.

The Titans have given up 18 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Falcons, Jones threw for 207 yards while completing 84.6% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

In his last three games, Jones has thrown for 544 yards (181.3 per game) while completing 79.1% of his passes (53-of-67), with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

Jones' New England Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kendrick Bourne 47 13.1% 37 562 3 2 4.0% Jakobi Meyers 82 22.8% 54 522 1 8 16.0% Nelson Agholor 51 14.2% 29 396 3 6 12.0%

