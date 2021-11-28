Mark Andrews will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC North foes square off in Week 12 when Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (7-3) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (6-5) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Andrews has 696 receiving yards on 56 receptions (79 targets), with four touchdowns, averaging 69.6 yards per game.

Andrews has been the target of 22.2% (79 total) of his team's 356 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 26.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Ravens have called a pass in 53.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Against the Browns, Andrews has averaged 55 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups, 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Andrews has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns three times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.

The Browns have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 233.0 yards per game through the air.

The Browns' defense is 30th in the NFL, giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Andrews was targeted 10 times and picked up 73 yards on eight receptions.

Andrews' 19 catches (on 28 targets) have netted him 180 yards (60.0 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 79 22.2% 56 696 4 10 26.3% Marquise Brown 82 23.0% 52 719 6 7 18.4% Sammy Watkins 39 11.0% 22 347 0 2 5.3% Rashod Bateman 34 9.6% 21 270 0 2 5.3%

