November 28, 2021
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland

Mark Andrews will have several player props available when he suits up on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. AFC North foes square off in Week 12 when Andrews' Baltimore Ravens (7-3) hit the field against the Cleveland Browns (6-5) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Andrews has 696 receiving yards on 56 receptions (79 targets), with four touchdowns, averaging 69.6 yards per game.
  • Andrews has been the target of 22.2% (79 total) of his team's 356 passing attempts this season.
  • With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 26.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Ravens have called a pass in 53.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

7

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Against the Browns, Andrews has averaged 55 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups, 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Andrews has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns three times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
  • The Browns have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 233.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Browns' defense is 30th in the NFL, giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bears last week, Andrews was targeted 10 times and picked up 73 yards on eight receptions.
  • Andrews' 19 catches (on 28 targets) have netted him 180 yards (60.0 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.

Andrews' Baltimore Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mark Andrews

79

22.2%

56

696

4

10

26.3%

Marquise Brown

82

23.0%

52

719

6

7

18.4%

Sammy Watkins

39

11.0%

22

347

0

2

5.3%

Rashod Bateman

34

9.6%

21

270

0

2

5.3%

