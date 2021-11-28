Publish date:
Mark Andrews Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Baltimore vs. Cleveland
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Odds
Mark Andrews Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Andrews has 696 receiving yards on 56 receptions (79 targets), with four touchdowns, averaging 69.6 yards per game.
- Andrews has been the target of 22.2% (79 total) of his team's 356 passing attempts this season.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Andrews has been on the receiving end of 26.3% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.
- The Ravens have called a pass in 53.0% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 47.0% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 16th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
7
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Against the Browns, Andrews has averaged 55 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups, 2.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Andrews has caught a touchdown pass against the Browns three times, and had multiple TDs in two of those games.
- The Browns have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 233.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Browns' defense is 30th in the NFL, giving up 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bears last week, Andrews was targeted 10 times and picked up 73 yards on eight receptions.
- Andrews' 19 catches (on 28 targets) have netted him 180 yards (60.0 ypg) and one touchdown in his last three games.
Andrews' Baltimore Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mark Andrews
79
22.2%
56
696
4
10
26.3%
Marquise Brown
82
23.0%
52
719
6
7
18.4%
Sammy Watkins
39
11.0%
22
347
0
2
5.3%
Rashod Bateman
34
9.6%
21
270
0
2
5.3%
