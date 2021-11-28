Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Jacksonville vs. Atlanta

Author:

Before Marvin Jones Jr. hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) meet the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones' 486 receiving yards (48.6 per game) lead the Jaguars. He has 42 catches on 72 targets with three touchdowns.
  • Jones has been the target of 20.1% (72 total) of his team's 358 passing attempts this season.
  • With nine targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 32.1% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In his two matchups against the Falcons, Jones' 52 receiving yards average is 7.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).
  • Jones has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.
  • Note: Jones' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
  • This week Jones will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (251.4 yards allowed per game).
  • With 20 passing TDs allowed this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Against the 49ers last week, Jones was targeted six times and racked up 52 yards on four receptions.
  • Jones' nine catches (17 targets) have netted him 108 yards (36.0 ypg) over his last three games.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

72

20.1%

42

486

3

9

32.1%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

62

17.3%

40

408

0

3

10.7%

Dan Arnold

51

-

34

399

0

4

-

Jamal Agnew

39

10.9%

24

229

1

3

10.7%

