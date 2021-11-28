Publish date:
Marvin Jones Jr. Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Jacksonville vs. Atlanta
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds
Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jones' 486 receiving yards (48.6 per game) lead the Jaguars. He has 42 catches on 72 targets with three touchdowns.
- Jones has been the target of 20.1% (72 total) of his team's 358 passing attempts this season.
- With nine targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 32.1% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.
- The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Jones' matchup with the Falcons.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- In his two matchups against the Falcons, Jones' 52 receiving yards average is 7.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).
- Jones has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.
- Note: Jones' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.
- This week Jones will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (251.4 yards allowed per game).
- With 20 passing TDs allowed this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers last week, Jones was targeted six times and racked up 52 yards on four receptions.
- Jones' nine catches (17 targets) have netted him 108 yards (36.0 ypg) over his last three games.
Jones' Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
72
20.1%
42
486
3
9
32.1%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
62
17.3%
40
408
0
3
10.7%
Dan Arnold
51
-
34
399
0
4
-
Jamal Agnew
39
10.9%
24
229
1
3
10.7%
Powered By Data Skrive