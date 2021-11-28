Before Marvin Jones Jr. hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Jones and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) meet the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field.

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Marvin Jones Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones' 486 receiving yards (48.6 per game) lead the Jaguars. He has 42 catches on 72 targets with three touchdowns.

Jones has been the target of 20.1% (72 total) of his team's 358 passing attempts this season.

With nine targets in the red zone this season, Jones has been on the receiving end of 32.1% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts.

The Jaguars have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 31st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In his two matchups against the Falcons, Jones' 52 receiving yards average is 7.5 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (44.5).

Jones has not caught a touchdown pass against the Falcons.

Note: Jones' stats vs. Falcons date back to 2016.

This week Jones will face the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense (251.4 yards allowed per game).

With 20 passing TDs allowed this year, the Falcons defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers last week, Jones was targeted six times and racked up 52 yards on four receptions.

Jones' nine catches (17 targets) have netted him 108 yards (36.0 ypg) over his last three games.

Jones' Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 72 20.1% 42 486 3 9 32.1% Laviska Shenault Jr. 62 17.3% 40 408 0 3 10.7% Dan Arnold 51 - 34 399 0 4 - Jamal Agnew 39 10.9% 24 229 1 3 10.7%

