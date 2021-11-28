Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Matt Ryan for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (4-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) hit the field in a Week 12 matchup from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This campaign Ryan has collected 2,427 passing yards (242.7 per game) while completing 237 of 350 passes (67.7% completion percentage), with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He also has 37 rushing yards on 17 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 3.7 yards per game on the ground.

The Falcons have called a pass in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.

Ryan has thrown 46 passes in the red zone this season, 60.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ryan's matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 7 2+ Pass TDs 6 1+ Rush TDs 7

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

In one matchup against the Jaguars, Ryan threw for 384 passing yards, 130.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Jaguars.

Note: Ryan's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.

This week Ryan will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (264.9 yards allowed per game).

With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jaguars defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Patriots, Ryan had 153 yards while completing 67.9% of his passes with two interceptions.

In his last three outings, Ryan has thrown for 613 yards (204.3 per game) while completing 51 of 79 passes (64.6%), with two touchdowns and four interceptions.

He also has eight rushing yards on five carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 2.7 yards per game on the ground.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Kyle Pitts 69 19.0% 43 635 1 9 19.6% Cordarrelle Patterson 49 13.5% 39 473 5 9 19.6% Calvin Ridley 52 14.3% 31 281 2 10 21.7%

Powered By Data Skrive