Publish date:
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Atlanta vs. Jacksonville
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds
Matt Ryan Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This campaign Ryan has collected 2,427 passing yards (242.7 per game) while completing 237 of 350 passes (67.7% completion percentage), with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He also has 37 rushing yards on 17 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 3.7 yards per game on the ground.
- The Falcons have called a pass in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
- Ryan has thrown 46 passes in the red zone this season, 60.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
7
2+ Pass TDs
6
1+ Rush TDs
7
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- In one matchup against the Jaguars, Ryan threw for 384 passing yards, 130.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Jaguars.
- Note: Ryan's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
- This week Ryan will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (264.9 yards allowed per game).
- With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jaguars defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Patriots, Ryan had 153 yards while completing 67.9% of his passes with two interceptions.
- In his last three outings, Ryan has thrown for 613 yards (204.3 per game) while completing 51 of 79 passes (64.6%), with two touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He also has eight rushing yards on five carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 2.7 yards per game on the ground.
Ryan's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Kyle Pitts
69
19.0%
43
635
1
9
19.6%
Cordarrelle Patterson
49
13.5%
39
473
5
9
19.6%
Calvin Ridley
52
14.3%
31
281
2
10
21.7%
