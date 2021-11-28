Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Matt Ryan Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Atlanta vs. Jacksonville

Author:

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Matt Ryan for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Ryan's Atlanta Falcons (4-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) hit the field in a Week 12 matchup from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Matt Ryan Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This campaign Ryan has collected 2,427 passing yards (242.7 per game) while completing 237 of 350 passes (67.7% completion percentage), with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He also has 37 rushing yards on 17 carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 3.7 yards per game on the ground.
  • The Falcons have called a pass in 61.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 38.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 28th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Ryan has thrown 46 passes in the red zone this season, 60.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

0

1+ Pass TDs

7

2+ Pass TDs

6

1+ Rush TDs

7

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • In one matchup against the Jaguars, Ryan threw for 384 passing yards, 130.5 yards higher than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Ryan threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Jaguars.
  • Note: Ryan's stats vs. Jaguars date back to 2016.
  • This week Ryan will face the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense (264.9 yards allowed per game).
  • With 13 passing TDs conceded this year, the Jaguars defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Patriots, Ryan had 153 yards while completing 67.9% of his passes with two interceptions.
  • In his last three outings, Ryan has thrown for 613 yards (204.3 per game) while completing 51 of 79 passes (64.6%), with two touchdowns and four interceptions.
  • He also has eight rushing yards on five carries (plus one rushing touchdown), averaging 2.7 yards per game on the ground.

Ryan's Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Kyle Pitts

69

19.0%

43

635

1

9

19.6%

Cordarrelle Patterson

49

13.5%

39

473

5

9

19.6%

Calvin Ridley

52

14.3%

31

281

2

10

21.7%

