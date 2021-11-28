Publish date:
Matthew Stafford Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Green Bay
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds
Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Stafford has thrown for 3,014 yards (301.4 ypg) on 245-of-362 passing with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.
- He's also rushed 23 times for 38 yards, averaging 3.8 yards per game.
- The Rams have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
- Stafford has thrown 76 passes in the red zone this season, 60.3% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stafford's matchup with the Packers.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
4
Rushing Yards Prop
0
1+ Pass TDs
10
2+ Pass TDs
7
1+ Rush TDs
10
Matchup vs. Green Bay
- Stafford's 290.9 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Packers are 17.4 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stafford threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDS seven times over seven of those contests against the Packers.
- Note: Stafford's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.
- The Packers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 231.9 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Against the 49ers in Week 10, Stafford went 26-for-41 (63.4%) for 243 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.
- Stafford has racked up 842 passing yards (280.7 per game) and has a 64.5% completion percentage (78-for-121) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and four interceptions.
Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Cooper Kupp
116
31.6%
85
1141
10
23
29.9%
Robert Woods
69
18.8%
45
556
4
16
20.8%
Van Jefferson
53
14.4%
30
487
3
11
14.3%
Powered By Data Skrive