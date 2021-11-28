Oddsmakers have installed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Matthew Stafford, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) take the field against the Green Bay Packers (8-3) in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Odds

Matthew Stafford Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Stafford has thrown for 3,014 yards (301.4 ypg) on 245-of-362 passing with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season.

He's also rushed 23 times for 38 yards, averaging 3.8 yards per game.

The Rams have run 60.2% passing plays and 39.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Stafford has thrown 76 passes in the red zone this season, 60.3% of his team's red zone plays.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 4 Rushing Yards Prop 0 1+ Pass TDs 10 2+ Pass TDs 7 1+ Rush TDs 10

Matchup vs. Green Bay

Stafford's 290.9 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Packers are 17.4 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stafford threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDS seven times over seven of those contests against the Packers.

Note: Stafford's stats vs. Packers date back to 2016.

The Packers have the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 231.9 yards per game through the air.

At 1.6 passing TDs allowed per game, the Packers defense is ranked 19th in the league.

Recent Performances

Against the 49ers in Week 10, Stafford went 26-for-41 (63.4%) for 243 yards with one touchdown pass and two interceptions.

Stafford has racked up 842 passing yards (280.7 per game) and has a 64.5% completion percentage (78-for-121) over his last three appearances, tossing five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Stafford's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Cooper Kupp 116 31.6% 85 1141 10 23 29.9% Robert Woods 69 18.8% 45 556 4 16 20.8% Van Jefferson 53 14.4% 30 487 3 11 14.3%

