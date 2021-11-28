Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Melvin Gordon III Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Melvin Gordon III before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West opponents meet in Week 12 when Gordon's Denver Broncos (5-5) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gordon has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 522 yards (52.2 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • And he has caught 21 passes for 161 yards (16.1 per game) with two TDs.
  • His team has run the ball 247 times this season, and he's handled 118 of those attempts (47.8%).
  • The Broncos, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.1% of the time while running the ball 41.9% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • In his two career matchups against them, Gordon has averaged 52.5 rushing yards against the Chargers, 2.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Gordon, in two matchups against the Chargers, has not run for a TD.
  • Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • Gordon will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 145.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.
  • The Chargers have given up 13 rushing touchdowns, 29th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Gordon put together a 45-yard rushing performance in his Week 10 matchup with the Eagles, carrying the ball nine times (averaging five yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three outings, Gordon has racked up 40 carries for 172 yards (57.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • He has tacked on six catches for 28 yards (9.3 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

Gordon's Denver Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Melvin Gordon III

118

47.8%

522

5

21

45.7%

4.4

Javonte Williams

103

41.7%

514

1

14

30.4%

5.0

Teddy Bridgewater

21

8.5%

69

1

8

17.4%

3.3

Damarea Crockett

3

1.2%

7

0

3

6.5%

2.3

