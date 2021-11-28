There will be player prop betting options available for Melvin Gordon III before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. AFC West opponents meet in Week 12 when Gordon's Denver Broncos (5-5) take the field against the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Odds

Melvin Gordon III Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gordon has carried the ball 118 times for a team-high 522 yards (52.2 per game), with five touchdowns.

And he has caught 21 passes for 161 yards (16.1 per game) with two TDs.

His team has run the ball 247 times this season, and he's handled 118 of those attempts (47.8%).

The Broncos, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.1% of the time while running the ball 41.9% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

In his two career matchups against them, Gordon has averaged 52.5 rushing yards against the Chargers, 2.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Gordon, in two matchups against the Chargers, has not run for a TD.

Note: Gordon's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

Gordon will go up against a Chargers squad that allows 145.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's worst rush defense.

The Chargers have given up 13 rushing touchdowns, 29th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Gordon put together a 45-yard rushing performance in his Week 10 matchup with the Eagles, carrying the ball nine times (averaging five yards per attempt) while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three outings, Gordon has racked up 40 carries for 172 yards (57.3 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has tacked on six catches for 28 yards (9.3 per game) and one receiving touchdown.

Gordon's Denver Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Melvin Gordon III 118 47.8% 522 5 21 45.7% 4.4 Javonte Williams 103 41.7% 514 1 14 30.4% 5.0 Teddy Bridgewater 21 8.5% 69 1 8 17.4% 3.3 Damarea Crockett 3 1.2% 7 0 3 6.5% 2.3

