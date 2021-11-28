In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Michael Pittman Jr. for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Pittman's Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) meet in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Odds

Michael Pittman Jr. Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pittman's 752 receiving yards (68.4 per game) lead the Colts. He has 57 catches on 81 targets with five touchdowns.

Pittman has been the target of 22.6% (81 total) of his team's 359 passing attempts this season.

Pittman has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 26.8% of his team's 41 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank fourth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 53.3% of the time while running the ball 46.7% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 7 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 257.8 yards per game through the air.

The Buccaneers have given up 18 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 19th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bills, Pittman caught two passes for 23 yards while being targeted five times.

Pittman has 12 receptions (on 16 targets) for 158 yards and one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 52.7 yards per game.

Pittman's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Michael Pittman Jr. 81 22.6% 57 752 5 11 26.8% Zach Pascal 53 14.8% 32 328 3 9 22.0% Jonathan Taylor 38 10.6% 32 322 2 2 4.9% Mo Alie-Cox 29 8.1% 15 211 4 6 14.6%

