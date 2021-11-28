There will be player props available for Mike Evans before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) play the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Evans' 47 grabs have turned into 679 yards (67.9 ypg) and 10 touchdowns. He's been targeted 77 times.

Evans has been the target of 77 of his team's 432 passing attempts this season, or 17.8% of the target share.

Evans (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.7% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 66.4% passing plays and 33.6% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 6 2+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Against the Colts, Evans collected 61 receiving yards in single career matchup, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Evans caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Colts.

Note: Evans' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.

This week Evans will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense (260.1 yards allowed per game).

The Colts have allowed 25 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Giants last week, Evans was targeted 11 times and racked up 73 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.

During his last three games, Evans has racked up 183 yards on 10 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 61.0 yards per game, on 18 targets.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Evans 77 17.8% 47 679 10 13 15.7% Chris Godwin 83 19.2% 63 782 5 18 21.7% Antonio Brown 42 9.7% 29 418 4 3 3.6% Leonard Fournette 54 12.5% 44 323 0 10 12.0%

