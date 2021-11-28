Publish date:
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis
Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds
Mike Evans Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Evans' 47 grabs have turned into 679 yards (67.9 ypg) and 10 touchdowns. He's been targeted 77 times.
- Evans has been the target of 77 of his team's 432 passing attempts this season, or 17.8% of the target share.
- Evans (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.7% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 66.4% passing plays and 33.6% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
6
2+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Against the Colts, Evans collected 61 receiving yards in single career matchup, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Evans caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Colts.
- Note: Evans' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
- This week Evans will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense (260.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Colts have allowed 25 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Giants last week, Evans was targeted 11 times and racked up 73 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- During his last three games, Evans has racked up 183 yards on 10 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 61.0 yards per game, on 18 targets.
Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Evans
77
17.8%
47
679
10
13
15.7%
Chris Godwin
83
19.2%
63
782
5
18
21.7%
Antonio Brown
42
9.7%
29
418
4
3
3.6%
Leonard Fournette
54
12.5%
44
323
0
10
12.0%
