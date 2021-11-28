Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Mike Evans Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tampa Bay vs. Indianapolis

Author:

There will be player props available for Mike Evans before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Evans and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) play the Indianapolis Colts (6-5) in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mike Evans Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Evans' 47 grabs have turned into 679 yards (67.9 ypg) and 10 touchdowns. He's been targeted 77 times.
  • Evans has been the target of 77 of his team's 432 passing attempts this season, or 17.8% of the target share.
  • Evans (13 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 15.7% of his team's 83 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 66.4% passing plays and 33.6% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

6

2+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Against the Colts, Evans collected 61 receiving yards in single career matchup, 7.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Evans caught a touchdown pass in that contest against the Colts.
  • Note: Evans' stats vs. Colts date back to 2016.
  • This week Evans will face the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense (260.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Colts have allowed 25 touchdowns through the air (2.3 per game). They are 32nd in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Giants last week, Evans was targeted 11 times and racked up 73 yards on six receptions while scoring one touchdown.
  • During his last three games, Evans has racked up 183 yards on 10 receptions with three touchdowns, averaging 61.0 yards per game, on 18 targets.

Evans' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Evans

77

17.8%

47

679

10

13

15.7%

Chris Godwin

83

19.2%

63

782

5

18

21.7%

Antonio Brown

42

9.7%

29

418

4

3

3.6%

Leonard Fournette

54

12.5%

44

323

0

10

12.0%

