There will be player prop betting options available for Mike Gesicki before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (4-7) and the Carolina Panthers (5-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 12 matchup from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gesicki has also chipped in with 579 yards on 49 catches and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 76 times and puts up 52.6 receiving yards per game.

Gesicki has been the target of 17.7% (76 total) of his team's 429 passing attempts this season.

Gesicki (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Dolphins have run 63.5% passing plays and 36.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 6 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Carolina

The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 195.4 yards per game through the air.

The Panthers have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jets, Gesicki was targeted six times and recorded five catches for 50 yards.

Gesicki has contributed with nine grabs for 104 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 21 times and put up 34.7 receiving yards per game.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Gesicki 76 17.7% 49 579 2 6 11.8% Jaylen Waddle 93 21.7% 68 622 3 10 19.6% DeVante Parker 43 10.0% 25 327 1 2 3.9% Durham Smythe 26 6.1% 20 221 0 4 7.8%

