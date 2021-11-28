Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Miami vs. Carolina

Author:

There will be player prop betting options available for Mike Gesicki before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gesicki's Miami Dolphins (4-7) and the Carolina Panthers (5-6) go toe-to-toe in a Week 12 matchup from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gesicki has also chipped in with 579 yards on 49 catches and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 76 times and puts up 52.6 receiving yards per game.
  • Gesicki has been the target of 17.7% (76 total) of his team's 429 passing attempts this season.
  • Gesicki (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Dolphins have run 63.5% passing plays and 36.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gesicki's matchup with the Panthers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

6

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 195.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Panthers have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jets, Gesicki was targeted six times and recorded five catches for 50 yards.
  • Gesicki has contributed with nine grabs for 104 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 21 times and put up 34.7 receiving yards per game.

Gesicki's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Gesicki

76

17.7%

49

579

2

6

11.8%

Jaylen Waddle

93

21.7%

68

622

3

10

19.6%

DeVante Parker

43

10.0%

25

327

1

2

3.9%

Durham Smythe

26

6.1%

20

221

0

4

7.8%

Powered By Data Skrive