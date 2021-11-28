Publish date:
Mike Gesicki Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Miami vs. Carolina
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Odds
Mike Gesicki Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gesicki has also chipped in with 579 yards on 49 catches and two touchdowns. He has been targeted 76 times and puts up 52.6 receiving yards per game.
- Gesicki has been the target of 17.7% (76 total) of his team's 429 passing attempts this season.
- Gesicki (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.8% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Dolphins have run 63.5% passing plays and 36.5% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
6
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Carolina
- The Panthers have the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 195.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Panthers have given up 16 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 13th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jets, Gesicki was targeted six times and recorded five catches for 50 yards.
- Gesicki has contributed with nine grabs for 104 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 21 times and put up 34.7 receiving yards per game.
Gesicki's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Gesicki
76
17.7%
49
579
2
6
11.8%
Jaylen Waddle
93
21.7%
68
622
3
10
19.6%
DeVante Parker
43
10.0%
25
327
1
2
3.9%
Durham Smythe
26
6.1%
20
221
0
4
7.8%
