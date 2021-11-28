Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Denver

Author:

Mike Williams has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) and the Denver Broncos (5-5) meet in a Week 12 matchup between AFC West rivals at Empower Field at Mile High.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Williams has collected 705 yards on 46 receptions with seven touchdowns, averaging 70.5 yards per game, on 78 targets.
  • Williams has been the target of 19.7% (78 total) of his team's 395 passing attempts this season.
  • Williams has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chargers have called a pass in 63.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

5

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Denver

  • In his eight matchups against the Broncos, Williams' 58.1 receiving yards average is 7.6 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
  • Williams, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • The 233.4 passing yards the Broncos yield per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Williams put together a 97-yard performance against the Steelers last week on five catches (19.4 yards per catch) while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Over his last three games, Williams has 188 receiving yards on 11 receptions (17 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 62.7 yards per game.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Mike Williams

78

19.7%

46

705

7

11

20.0%

Keenan Allen

106

26.8%

74

810

2

14

25.5%

Austin Ekeler

58

14.7%

45

405

6

11

20.0%

Jared Cook

50

12.7%

31

346

2

6

10.9%

