Mike Williams has player prop betting options available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET airing on CBS. Williams' Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) and the Denver Broncos (5-5) meet in a Week 12 matchup between AFC West rivals at Empower Field at Mile High.

Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds

Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Williams has collected 705 yards on 46 receptions with seven touchdowns, averaging 70.5 yards per game, on 78 targets.

Williams has been the target of 19.7% (78 total) of his team's 395 passing attempts this season.

Williams has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.

The Chargers have called a pass in 63.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 5 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Denver

In his eight matchups against the Broncos, Williams' 58.1 receiving yards average is 7.6 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).

Williams, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

The 233.4 passing yards the Broncos yield per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.

With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Williams put together a 97-yard performance against the Steelers last week on five catches (19.4 yards per catch) while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Williams has 188 receiving yards on 11 receptions (17 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 62.7 yards per game.

Williams' Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mike Williams 78 19.7% 46 705 7 11 20.0% Keenan Allen 106 26.8% 74 810 2 14 25.5% Austin Ekeler 58 14.7% 45 405 6 11 20.0% Jared Cook 50 12.7% 31 346 2 6 10.9%

