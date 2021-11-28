Publish date:
Mike Williams Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Los Angeles vs. Denver
Mike Williams Prop Bet Odds
Mike Williams Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Williams has collected 705 yards on 46 receptions with seven touchdowns, averaging 70.5 yards per game, on 78 targets.
- Williams has been the target of 19.7% (78 total) of his team's 395 passing attempts this season.
- Williams has seen the ball thrown his way 11 times in the red zone this season, 20.0% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chargers have called a pass in 63.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 36.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 12th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
5
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Denver
- In his eight matchups against the Broncos, Williams' 58.1 receiving yards average is 7.6 more than his over/under for Sunday's game (50.5).
- Williams, in eight matchups, had a touchdown catch twice. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- The 233.4 passing yards the Broncos yield per game makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense this season.
- With 13 passing TDs allowed this season, the Broncos defense is ranked third in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Williams put together a 97-yard performance against the Steelers last week on five catches (19.4 yards per catch) while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Williams has 188 receiving yards on 11 receptions (17 targets), with one touchdown, averaging 62.7 yards per game.
Williams' Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Mike Williams
78
19.7%
46
705
7
11
20.0%
Keenan Allen
106
26.8%
74
810
2
14
25.5%
Austin Ekeler
58
14.7%
45
405
6
11
20.0%
Jared Cook
50
12.7%
31
346
2
6
10.9%
