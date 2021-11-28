Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Miles Sanders and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC East rivals square off in Week 12 when Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) meet the New York Giants (3-7) at MetLife Stadium.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Sanders has taken 79 carries for 394 yards (35.8 per game).

He also averages 10.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 passes for 118 yards.

He has handled 79, or 23.4%, of his team's 338 rushing attempts this season.

The Eagles have run 48.9% passing plays and 51.1% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 1 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 0 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Giants, Sanders' 45.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 14.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Sanders, in four matchups against the Giants, has not run for a TD.

The Giants have the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense against the run, allowing 119.7 yards per game.

The Eagles are up against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (eight this season).

Recent Performances

Against the Saints last week, Sanders rushed 16 times for 94 yards (5.9 yards per carry).

Over his last three outings, Sanders has piled up 94 rushing yards (31.3 per game) on 16 attempts.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Miles Sanders 79 23.4% 394 0 12 17.1% 5.0 Jalen Hurts 114 33.7% 618 8 25 35.7% 5.4 Jordan Howard 51 15.1% 274 3 16 22.9% 5.4 Boston Scott 46 13.6% 221 3 9 12.9% 4.8

