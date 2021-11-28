Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York

Author:

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Miles Sanders and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC East rivals square off in Week 12 when Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) meet the New York Giants (3-7) at MetLife Stadium.

Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Sanders has taken 79 carries for 394 yards (35.8 per game).
  • He also averages 10.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 passes for 118 yards.
  • He has handled 79, or 23.4%, of his team's 338 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Eagles have run 48.9% passing plays and 51.1% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

1

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

0

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New York

  • Against the Giants, Sanders' 45.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 14.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Sanders, in four matchups against the Giants, has not run for a TD.
  • The Giants have the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense against the run, allowing 119.7 yards per game.
  • The Eagles are up against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (eight this season).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints last week, Sanders rushed 16 times for 94 yards (5.9 yards per carry).
  • Over his last three outings, Sanders has piled up 94 rushing yards (31.3 per game) on 16 attempts.

Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Miles Sanders

79

23.4%

394

0

12

17.1%

5.0

Jalen Hurts

114

33.7%

618

8

25

35.7%

5.4

Jordan Howard

51

15.1%

274

3

16

22.9%

5.4

Boston Scott

46

13.6%

221

3

9

12.9%

4.8

