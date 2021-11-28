Publish date:
Miles Sanders Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Philadelphia vs. New York
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Odds
Miles Sanders Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Sanders has taken 79 carries for 394 yards (35.8 per game).
- He also averages 10.7 receiving yards per game, grabbing 19 passes for 118 yards.
- He has handled 79, or 23.4%, of his team's 338 rushing attempts this season.
- The Eagles have run 48.9% passing plays and 51.1% rushing plays this season. They rank seventh in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
1
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
0
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Giants, Sanders' 45.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 14.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Sanders, in four matchups against the Giants, has not run for a TD.
- The Giants have the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense against the run, allowing 119.7 yards per game.
- The Eagles are up against the NFL's sixth-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs conceded (eight this season).
Recent Performances
- Against the Saints last week, Sanders rushed 16 times for 94 yards (5.9 yards per carry).
- Over his last three outings, Sanders has piled up 94 rushing yards (31.3 per game) on 16 attempts.
Sanders' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Miles Sanders
79
23.4%
394
0
12
17.1%
5.0
Jalen Hurts
114
33.7%
618
8
25
35.7%
5.4
Jordan Howard
51
15.1%
274
3
16
22.9%
5.4
Boston Scott
46
13.6%
221
3
9
12.9%
4.8
