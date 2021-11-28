There will be player prop bets available for Myles Gaskin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (4-7) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-6) in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gaskin has had 123 attempts for a team-leading 433 rushing yards (39.4 per game) and scored one touchdown.

And he has caught 41 passes for 209 yards (19.0 per game) with four TDs.

He has received 123 of his team's 247 carries this season (49.8%).

The Dolphins, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.5% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 4 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 1 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 3

Matchup vs. Carolina

The Panthers give up 114.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.

This year the Panthers have conceded eight rushing TDs. They are ranked sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Jets last week, Gaskin rushed 23 times for 89 yards.

He tacked on seven yards on three receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

Gaskin has 154 yards on 57 carries (51.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.

He's also added 10 receptions for 44 yards (14.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Myles Gaskin 123 49.8% 433 1 24 52.2% 3.5 Phillip Lindsay 50 20.2% 130 1 3 6.5% 2.6 Malcolm Brown 33 13.4% 125 1 7 15.2% 3.8 Salvon Ahmed 41 16.6% 109 0 3 6.5% 2.7

