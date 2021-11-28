Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Miami vs. Carolina

Author:

There will be player prop bets available for Myles Gaskin ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Gaskin and the Miami Dolphins (4-7) meet the Carolina Panthers (5-6) in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gaskin has had 123 attempts for a team-leading 433 rushing yards (39.4 per game) and scored one touchdown.
  • And he has caught 41 passes for 209 yards (19.0 per game) with four TDs.
  • He has received 123 of his team's 247 carries this season (49.8%).
  • The Dolphins, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

4

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

1

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

3

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • The Panthers give up 114.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Panthers have conceded eight rushing TDs. They are ranked sixth in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Jets last week, Gaskin rushed 23 times for 89 yards.
  • He tacked on seven yards on three receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
  • Gaskin has 154 yards on 57 carries (51.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.
  • He's also added 10 receptions for 44 yards (14.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Gaskin's Miami Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Myles Gaskin

123

49.8%

433

1

24

52.2%

3.5

Phillip Lindsay

50

20.2%

130

1

3

6.5%

2.6

Malcolm Brown

33

13.4%

125

1

7

15.2%

3.8

Salvon Ahmed

41

16.6%

109

0

3

6.5%

2.7

