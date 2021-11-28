Publish date:
Myles Gaskin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Miami vs. Carolina
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Odds
Myles Gaskin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gaskin has had 123 attempts for a team-leading 433 rushing yards (39.4 per game) and scored one touchdown.
- And he has caught 41 passes for 209 yards (19.0 per game) with four TDs.
- He has received 123 of his team's 247 carries this season (49.8%).
- The Dolphins, who rank 23rd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 63.5% of the time while opting for the ground attack 36.5% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
4
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
1
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
3
Matchup vs. Carolina
- The Panthers give up 114.5 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 19th-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Panthers have conceded eight rushing TDs. They are ranked sixth in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Jets last week, Gaskin rushed 23 times for 89 yards.
- He tacked on seven yards on three receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
- Gaskin has 154 yards on 57 carries (51.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.
- He's also added 10 receptions for 44 yards (14.7 per game) and one touchdown.
Gaskin's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Myles Gaskin
123
49.8%
433
1
24
52.2%
3.5
Phillip Lindsay
50
20.2%
130
1
3
6.5%
2.6
Malcolm Brown
33
13.4%
125
1
7
15.2%
3.8
Salvon Ahmed
41
16.6%
109
0
3
6.5%
2.7
