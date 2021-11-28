Publish date:
Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds
Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Harris has carried the ball 188 times for a team-high 685 yards (68.5 per game), with five touchdowns.
- He's also added 49 catches for 337 yards (33.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He has handled 188, or 77.0%, of his team's 244 rushing attempts this season.
- The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
5
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
5
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Harris' 40 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Bengals are 25.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Harris did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.
- Allowing 98.0 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the sixth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- This year the Bengals have conceded nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 11th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Chargers last week, Harris rushed 12 times for 39 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Harris tacked on five catches for 20 yards.
- During his last three games, Harris has run for 206 yards on 60 carries (68.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He's also averaged 21.3 receiving yards per game, catching 12 passes for 64 yards.
Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Najee Harris
188
77.0%
685
5
21
72.4%
3.6
Chase Claypool
8
3.3%
52
0
2
6.9%
6.5
Benny Snell Jr.
13
5.3%
38
0
0
0.0%
2.9
Diontae Johnson
3
1.2%
36
0
0
0.0%
12.0
