Najee Harris will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) and the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) square off in a Week 12 matchup between AFC North opponents at Paul Brown Stadium.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Najee Harris Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Harris has carried the ball 188 times for a team-high 685 yards (68.5 per game), with five touchdowns.

He's also added 49 catches for 337 yards (33.7 per game) and two touchdowns.

He has handled 188, or 77.0%, of his team's 244 rushing attempts this season.

The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 5 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 5 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Harris' 40 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Bengals are 25.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Harris did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.

Allowing 98.0 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the sixth-ranked run defense in the NFL.

This year the Bengals have conceded nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 11th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Chargers last week, Harris rushed 12 times for 39 yards and scored one touchdown.

Harris tacked on five catches for 20 yards.

During his last three games, Harris has run for 206 yards on 60 carries (68.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also averaged 21.3 receiving yards per game, catching 12 passes for 64 yards.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Najee Harris 188 77.0% 685 5 21 72.4% 3.6 Chase Claypool 8 3.3% 52 0 2 6.9% 6.5 Benny Snell Jr. 13 5.3% 38 0 0 0.0% 2.9 Diontae Johnson 3 1.2% 36 0 0 0.0% 12.0

