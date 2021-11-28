Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Najee Harris Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati

Author:

Najee Harris will have several player props available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Harris' Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) and the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) square off in a Week 12 matchup between AFC North opponents at Paul Brown Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Najee Harris Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Harris has carried the ball 188 times for a team-high 685 yards (68.5 per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He's also added 49 catches for 337 yards (33.7 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He has handled 188, or 77.0%, of his team's 244 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Steelers have run 61.8% passing plays and 38.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Harris' matchup with the Bengals.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

5

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

5

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Harris' 40 rushing yards in his single career matchup against the Bengals are 25.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Harris did not have a touchdown run in that matchup against the Bengals.
  • Allowing 98.0 rushing yards per game, the Bengals have the sixth-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • This year the Bengals have conceded nine rushing TDs. They are ranked 11th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Chargers last week, Harris rushed 12 times for 39 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Harris tacked on five catches for 20 yards.
  • During his last three games, Harris has run for 206 yards on 60 carries (68.7 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also averaged 21.3 receiving yards per game, catching 12 passes for 64 yards.

Harris' Pittsburgh Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Najee Harris

188

77.0%

685

5

21

72.4%

3.6

Chase Claypool

8

3.3%

52

0

2

6.9%

6.5

Benny Snell Jr.

13

5.3%

38

0

0

0.0%

2.9

Diontae Johnson

3

1.2%

36

0

0

0.0%

12.0

Powered By Data Skrive