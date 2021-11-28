The New England Patriots (7-4) will try to extend their five-game winning run in a Week 12 clash with the Tennessee Titans (8-3).

Odds for Patriots vs. Titans

Over/under insights

New England and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

So far this season, 72.7% of Tennessee's games (8/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.8, is 10.3 points above Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to allow 39.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Patriots games this season feature an average total of 45.1 points, a number 1.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Titans have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 6.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Patriots stats and trends

In New England's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

This season, the Patriots have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 7 points or more.

New England's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).

The Patriots rack up 27.3 points per game, 4.2 more than the Titans surrender per matchup (23.1).

New England is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team records more than 23.1 points.

The Patriots rack up only 1.3 more yards per game (351.8) than the Titans give up per outing (350.5).

In games that New England churns out over 350.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The Patriots have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one more turnover than the Titans have forced (14).

Titans stats and trends

Against the spread, Tennessee is 7-4-0 this season.

This year, the Titans won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.

Tennessee has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times over 11 games with a set point total).

The Titans put up 10.4 more points per game (26.5) than the Patriots surrender (16.1).

Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.1 points.

The Titans collect 354.1 yards per game, 40.9 more yards than the 313.2 the Patriots give up.

In games that Tennessee picks up over 313.2 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Titans have 17 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 21 takeaways.

Home and road insights

New England is 2-4 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, at home.

At home, as 7-point favorites or greater, the Patriots are unbeaten ATS (1-0).

This year, New England has hit the over in three of six home games.

The average point total in Patriots home games this season is 45.8 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).

Tennessee is 4-1 overall, and 4-1 against the spread, away from home.

This season, in five away games, Tennessee has hit the over four times.

Titans away games this season average 50.2 total points, 6.7 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

