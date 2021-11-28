Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The New England Patriots (7-4) will try to extend their five-game winning run in a Week 12 clash with the Tennessee Titans (8-3).

Odds for Patriots vs. Titans

Over/under insights

  • New England and its opponents have combined to put up more than 43.5 points in five of 11 games this season.
  • So far this season, 72.7% of Tennessee's games (8/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 43.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 53.8, is 10.3 points above Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to allow 39.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Patriots games this season feature an average total of 45.1 points, a number 1.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Titans have averaged a total of 50.1 points, 6.6 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • In New England's 11 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Patriots have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 7 points or more.
  • New England's games this year have gone over the total in five out of 11 opportunities (45.5%).
  • The Patriots rack up 27.3 points per game, 4.2 more than the Titans surrender per matchup (23.1).
  • New England is 6-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall this season when the team records more than 23.1 points.
  • The Patriots rack up only 1.3 more yards per game (351.8) than the Titans give up per outing (350.5).
  • In games that New England churns out over 350.5 yards, the team is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The Patriots have turned the ball over 15 times this season, one more turnover than the Titans have forced (14).
  • Against the spread, Tennessee is 7-4-0 this season.
  • This year, the Titans won ATS in their only game as an underdog of 7 points or more.
  • Tennessee has eclipsed the over/under in 54.5% of its opportunities this season (six times over 11 games with a set point total).
  • The Titans put up 10.4 more points per game (26.5) than the Patriots surrender (16.1).
  • Tennessee is 7-2 against the spread and 8-1 overall in games when it scores more than 16.1 points.
  • The Titans collect 354.1 yards per game, 40.9 more yards than the 313.2 the Patriots give up.
  • In games that Tennessee picks up over 313.2 yards, the team is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Titans have 17 giveaways this season, while the Patriots have 21 takeaways.

Home and road insights

  • New England is 2-4 overall, and 3-3 against the spread, at home.
  • At home, as 7-point favorites or greater, the Patriots are unbeaten ATS (1-0).
  • This year, New England has hit the over in three of six home games.
  • The average point total in Patriots home games this season is 45.8 points, 2.3 more than this contest's over/under (43.5).
  • Tennessee is 4-1 overall, and 4-1 against the spread, away from home.
  • This season, in five away games, Tennessee has hit the over four times.
  • Titans away games this season average 50.2 total points, 6.7 more than this outing's over/under (43.5).

