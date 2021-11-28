In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Nick Chubb for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North foes meet in Week 12 when Chubb and the Cleveland Browns (6-5) play the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Chubb has picked up a team-high 851 rushing yards (77.4 per game) and scored six touchdowns.

And he has added 10 catches for 83 yards (7.5 per game) and one receiving TD.

His team has rushed the ball 329 times this season, and he's carried 142 of those attempts (43.2%).

The Browns have thrown the football in 49.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 6 Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Rush TDs 4 2+ Rush TDs 2 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Chubb has averaged 63 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Ravens, 17.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of six games against the Ravens Chubb run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in both of those games.

Conceding 88.6 rushing yards per game, the Ravens have the second-ranked run defense in the NFL.

The Browns are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this year).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Lions, Chubb carried the ball 22 times for 130 yards (5.9 yards per attempt).

He tacked on 14 yards on two receptions and caught one touchdown pass.

During his last three games, Chubb has taken 36 carries for 267 yards (89.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

He also has four receptions for 40 yards (13.3 per game) and one TD.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nick Chubb 142 43.2% 851 6 27 39.1% 6.0 Kareem Hunt 69 21.0% 361 5 15 21.7% 5.2 D'Ernest Johnson 61 18.5% 320 2 11 15.9% 5.2 Baker Mayfield 25 7.6% 89 1 3 4.3% 3.6

