November 28, 2021
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore

Author:

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Nick Chubb for Sunday's game, which starts at 8:20 PM ET on NBC, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. AFC North foes meet in Week 12 when Chubb and the Cleveland Browns (6-5) play the Baltimore Ravens (7-3) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Chubb has picked up a team-high 851 rushing yards (77.4 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
  • And he has added 10 catches for 83 yards (7.5 per game) and one receiving TD.
  • His team has rushed the ball 329 times this season, and he's carried 142 of those attempts (43.2%).
  • The Browns have thrown the football in 49.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

6

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Rush TDs

4

2+ Rush TDs

2

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Chubb has averaged 63 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Ravens, 17.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of six games against the Ravens Chubb run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in both of those games.
  • Conceding 88.6 rushing yards per game, the Ravens have the second-ranked run defense in the NFL.
  • The Browns are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this year).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Lions, Chubb carried the ball 22 times for 130 yards (5.9 yards per attempt).
  • He tacked on 14 yards on two receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
  • During his last three games, Chubb has taken 36 carries for 267 yards (89.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He also has four receptions for 40 yards (13.3 per game) and one TD.

Chubb's Cleveland Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nick Chubb

142

43.2%

851

6

27

39.1%

6.0

Kareem Hunt

69

21.0%

361

5

15

21.7%

5.2

D'Ernest Johnson

61

18.5%

320

2

11

15.9%

5.2

Baker Mayfield

25

7.6%

89

1

3

4.3%

3.6

