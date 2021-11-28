Publish date:
Nick Chubb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Cleveland vs. Baltimore
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Odds
Nick Chubb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Chubb has picked up a team-high 851 rushing yards (77.4 per game) and scored six touchdowns.
- And he has added 10 catches for 83 yards (7.5 per game) and one receiving TD.
- His team has rushed the ball 329 times this season, and he's carried 142 of those attempts (43.2%).
- The Browns have thrown the football in 49.5% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 50.5% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 19th in the NFL in points scored.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
6
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Rush TDs
4
2+ Rush TDs
2
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Chubb has averaged 63 rushing yards per game in his six career matchups against the Ravens, 17.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two of six games against the Ravens Chubb run for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in both of those games.
- Conceding 88.6 rushing yards per game, the Ravens have the second-ranked run defense in the NFL.
- The Browns are up against the NFL's 16th-ranked defense when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (10 this year).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Lions, Chubb carried the ball 22 times for 130 yards (5.9 yards per attempt).
- He tacked on 14 yards on two receptions and caught one touchdown pass.
- During his last three games, Chubb has taken 36 carries for 267 yards (89.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He also has four receptions for 40 yards (13.3 per game) and one TD.
Chubb's Cleveland Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nick Chubb
142
43.2%
851
6
27
39.1%
6.0
Kareem Hunt
69
21.0%
361
5
15
21.7%
5.2
D'Ernest Johnson
61
18.5%
320
2
11
15.9%
5.2
Baker Mayfield
25
7.6%
89
1
3
4.3%
3.6
