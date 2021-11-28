Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Titans (8-3) and the New England Patriots (7-4) square off in a Week 12 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Westbrook-Ikhine's 23 grabs (31 targets) have netted him 272 yards (24.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 31 of his team's 371 passing attempts this season, or 8.4% of the target share.

With six targets in the red zone this season, Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the receiving end of 11.3% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 0 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. New England

The 229.6 passing yards the Patriots allow per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Patriots have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Westbrook-Ikhine put together a 107-yard performance against the Texans last week on seven catches (15.3 yards per reception) while being targeted eight times.

Westbrook-Ikhine's stat line over his last three outings shows nine grabs for 131 yards. He averaged 43.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 10 times.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 31 8.4% 23 272 2 6 11.3% A.J. Brown 78 21.0% 46 615 3 8 15.1% Julio Jones 31 8.4% 21 336 0 4 7.5% Chester Rogers 30 8.1% 19 236 1 3 5.7%

