Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tennessee vs. New England
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Westbrook-Ikhine's 23 grabs (31 targets) have netted him 272 yards (24.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.
- Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 31 of his team's 371 passing attempts this season, or 8.4% of the target share.
- With six targets in the red zone this season, Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the receiving end of 11.3% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
0
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. New England
- The 229.6 passing yards the Patriots allow per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Patriots have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Westbrook-Ikhine put together a 107-yard performance against the Texans last week on seven catches (15.3 yards per reception) while being targeted eight times.
- Westbrook-Ikhine's stat line over his last three outings shows nine grabs for 131 yards. He averaged 43.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 10 times.
Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
31
8.4%
23
272
2
6
11.3%
A.J. Brown
78
21.0%
46
615
3
8
15.1%
Julio Jones
31
8.4%
21
336
0
4
7.5%
Chester Rogers
30
8.1%
19
236
1
3
5.7%
