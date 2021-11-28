Skip to main content
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tennessee vs. New England

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on CBS. Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Titans (8-3) and the New England Patriots (7-4) square off in a Week 12 matchup from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Westbrook-Ikhine's 23 grabs (31 targets) have netted him 272 yards (24.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine has been the target of 31 of his team's 371 passing attempts this season, or 8.4% of the target share.
  • With six targets in the red zone this season, Westbrook-Ikhine has been on the receiving end of 11.3% of his team's 53 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Titans, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 52.2% of the time while running the football 47.8% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

0

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. New England

  • The 229.6 passing yards the Patriots allow per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Patriots have given up 13 touchdowns through the air (1.2 per game). They are third in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Westbrook-Ikhine put together a 107-yard performance against the Texans last week on seven catches (15.3 yards per reception) while being targeted eight times.
  • Westbrook-Ikhine's stat line over his last three outings shows nine grabs for 131 yards. He averaged 43.7 receiving yards per game and was targeted 10 times.

Westbrook-Ikhine's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

31

8.4%

23

272

2

6

11.3%

A.J. Brown

78

21.0%

46

615

3

8

15.1%

Julio Jones

31

8.4%

21

336

0

4

7.5%

Chester Rogers

30

8.1%

19

236

1

3

5.7%

