November 28, 2021
Publish date:

Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay

Author:

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Nyheim Hines, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Hines' Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) meet in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hines has piled up 47 carries for 234 yards (21.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 26 passes for 204 yards (18.5 per game).
  • He has handled 47, or 14.9%, of his team's 315 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Colts have run 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In his only career matchup against the Buccaneers, Hines recorded one rushing yard, 1.0 more yard than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Hines did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Buccaneers.
  • Hines will go up against a Buccaneers squad that allows 78.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.
  • The Buccaneers have allowed six rushing touchdowns, third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Bills, Hines carried the ball four times for 31 yards (7.8 yards per attempt).
  • Over his last three games, Hines has collected 117 rushing yards (39.0 per game) on 12 carries with one touchdown.
  • Hines has caught six passes for 51 yards (17.0 ypg).

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Nyheim Hines

47

14.9%

234

2

5

6.6%

5.0

Jonathan Taylor

193

61.3%

1,122

13

60

78.9%

5.8

Carson Wentz

35

11.1%

138

1

8

10.5%

3.9

Marlon Mack

28

8.9%

101

0

2

2.6%

3.6

