Publish date:
Nyheim Hines Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Indianapolis vs. Tampa Bay
Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds
Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hines has piled up 47 carries for 234 yards (21.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 26 passes for 204 yards (18.5 per game).
- He has handled 47, or 14.9%, of his team's 315 rushing attempts this season.
- The Colts have run 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- In his only career matchup against the Buccaneers, Hines recorded one rushing yard, 1.0 more yard than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Hines did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Buccaneers.
- Hines will go up against a Buccaneers squad that allows 78.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.
- The Buccaneers have allowed six rushing touchdowns, third in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Bills, Hines carried the ball four times for 31 yards (7.8 yards per attempt).
- Over his last three games, Hines has collected 117 rushing yards (39.0 per game) on 12 carries with one touchdown.
- Hines has caught six passes for 51 yards (17.0 ypg).
Hines' Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Nyheim Hines
47
14.9%
234
2
5
6.6%
5.0
Jonathan Taylor
193
61.3%
1,122
13
60
78.9%
5.8
Carson Wentz
35
11.1%
138
1
8
10.5%
3.9
Marlon Mack
28
8.9%
101
0
2
2.6%
3.6
