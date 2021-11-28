Bookmakers have listed plenty of player prop bets for Sunday's NFL action, including for Nyheim Hines, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. Hines' Indianapolis Colts (6-5) and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) meet in Week 12 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Odds

Nyheim Hines Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hines has piled up 47 carries for 234 yards (21.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also caught 26 passes for 204 yards (18.5 per game).

He has handled 47, or 14.9%, of his team's 315 rushing attempts this season.

The Colts have run 53.3% passing plays and 46.7% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hines' matchup with the Buccaneers.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In his only career matchup against the Buccaneers, Hines recorded one rushing yard, 1.0 more yard than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Hines did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the Buccaneers.

Hines will go up against a Buccaneers squad that allows 78.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's best rush defense.

The Buccaneers have allowed six rushing touchdowns, third in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Bills, Hines carried the ball four times for 31 yards (7.8 yards per attempt).

Over his last three games, Hines has collected 117 rushing yards (39.0 per game) on 12 carries with one touchdown.

Hines has caught six passes for 51 yards (17.0 ypg).

Hines' Indianapolis Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Nyheim Hines 47 14.9% 234 2 5 6.6% 5.0 Jonathan Taylor 193 61.3% 1,122 13 60 78.9% 5.8 Carson Wentz 35 11.1% 138 1 8 10.5% 3.9 Marlon Mack 28 8.9% 101 0 2 2.6% 3.6

Powered By Data Skrive