November 28, 2021
Olamide Zaccheaus Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Atlanta vs. Jacksonville

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Olamide Zaccheaus before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Zaccheaus and the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field.

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Zaccheaus has 217 yards receiving on 18 catches (34 targets) with three touchdowns this season, averaging 21.7 yards per game.
  • Zaccheaus has been the target of 34 of his team's 363 passing attempts this season, or 9.4% of the target share.
  • With five targets in the red zone this season, Zaccheaus has been on the receiving end of 10.9% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Falcons have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Zaccheaus' zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Jaguars are 32.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Zaccheaus did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Jaguars.
  • The 264.9 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Jaguars have allowed 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Patriots, Zaccheaus was targeted five times, picking up 23 yards on three receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Zaccheaus has totaled 103 yards on eight receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 34.3 yards per game, on 15 targets.

Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Olamide Zaccheaus

34

9.4%

18

217

3

5

10.9%

Kyle Pitts

69

19.0%

43

635

1

9

19.6%

Cordarrelle Patterson

49

13.5%

39

473

5

9

19.6%

Calvin Ridley

52

14.3%

31

281

2

10

21.7%

