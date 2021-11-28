There will be player prop bet markets available for Olamide Zaccheaus before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. Zaccheaus and the Atlanta Falcons (4-6) meet the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) in Week 12 at TIAA Bank Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds

Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Zaccheaus has 217 yards receiving on 18 catches (34 targets) with three touchdowns this season, averaging 21.7 yards per game.

Zaccheaus has been the target of 34 of his team's 363 passing attempts this season, or 9.4% of the target share.

With five targets in the red zone this season, Zaccheaus has been on the receiving end of 10.9% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Zaccheaus' matchup with the Jaguars.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Zaccheaus' zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Jaguars are 32.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Zaccheaus did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Jaguars.

The 264.9 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

The Jaguars have allowed 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Patriots, Zaccheaus was targeted five times, picking up 23 yards on three receptions.

Over his last three games, Zaccheaus has totaled 103 yards on eight receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 34.3 yards per game, on 15 targets.

Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Olamide Zaccheaus 34 9.4% 18 217 3 5 10.9% Kyle Pitts 69 19.0% 43 635 1 9 19.6% Cordarrelle Patterson 49 13.5% 39 473 5 9 19.6% Calvin Ridley 52 14.3% 31 281 2 10 21.7%

Powered By Data Skrive