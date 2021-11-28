Publish date:
Olamide Zaccheaus Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Atlanta vs. Jacksonville
Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Odds
Olamide Zaccheaus Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Zaccheaus has 217 yards receiving on 18 catches (34 targets) with three touchdowns this season, averaging 21.7 yards per game.
- Zaccheaus has been the target of 34 of his team's 363 passing attempts this season, or 9.4% of the target share.
- With five targets in the red zone this season, Zaccheaus has been on the receiving end of 10.9% of his team's 46 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have run 61.2% passing plays and 38.8% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Zaccheaus' zero receiving yards in his one matchup against the Jaguars are 32.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Zaccheaus did not have a touchdown catch in that matchup against the Jaguars.
- The 264.9 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- The Jaguars have allowed 13 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them third among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Patriots, Zaccheaus was targeted five times, picking up 23 yards on three receptions.
- Over his last three games, Zaccheaus has totaled 103 yards on eight receptions with two touchdowns, averaging 34.3 yards per game, on 15 targets.
Zaccheaus' Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Olamide Zaccheaus
34
9.4%
18
217
3
5
10.9%
Kyle Pitts
69
19.0%
43
635
1
9
19.6%
Cordarrelle Patterson
49
13.5%
39
473
5
9
19.6%
Calvin Ridley
52
14.3%
31
281
2
10
21.7%
