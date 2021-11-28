Publish date:
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth has totaled 287 yards on 36 catches with five touchdowns this season, averaging 28.7 yards per game on 49 targets.
- Freiermuth has been the target of 12.4% (49 total) of his team's 394 passing attempts this season.
- Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 23.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while running the football 38.2% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Bengals.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
4
1+ Receiving TDs
4
2+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Cincinnati
- Freiermuth's 22 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Bengals are 18.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.
- The Bengals have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 269.7 yards per game through the air.
- With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bengals defense is ranked third in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Chargers, Freiermuth was targeted seven times and recorded four catches for 11 yards and scored one touchdown.
- In his last three games, Freiermuth has racked up 28.3 yards per game with three touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes on 22 targets.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
49
12.4%
36
287
5
14
23.3%
Diontae Johnson
95
24.1%
59
714
4
11
18.3%
Chase Claypool
61
15.5%
34
526
1
9
15.0%
Najee Harris
62
15.7%
49
337
2
11
18.3%
Powered By Data Skrive