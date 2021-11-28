Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Pittsburgh vs. Cincinnati

Author:

There will be player prop bet markets available for Pat Freiermuth before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 12 when Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth has totaled 287 yards on 36 catches with five touchdowns this season, averaging 28.7 yards per game on 49 targets.
  • Freiermuth has been the target of 12.4% (49 total) of his team's 394 passing attempts this season.
  • Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 23.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while running the football 38.2% of the time.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

4

1+ Receiving TDs

4

2+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

  • Freiermuth's 22 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Bengals are 18.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.
  • The Bengals have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 269.7 yards per game through the air.
  • With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bengals defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chargers, Freiermuth was targeted seven times and recorded four catches for 11 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • In his last three games, Freiermuth has racked up 28.3 yards per game with three touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes on 22 targets.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

49

12.4%

36

287

5

14

23.3%

Diontae Johnson

95

24.1%

59

714

4

11

18.3%

Chase Claypool

61

15.5%

34

526

1

9

15.0%

Najee Harris

62

15.7%

49

337

2

11

18.3%

