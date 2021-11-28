There will be player prop bet markets available for Pat Freiermuth before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 12 when Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh Steelers (5-4-1) take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4) at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth has totaled 287 yards on 36 catches with five touchdowns this season, averaging 28.7 yards per game on 49 targets.

Freiermuth has been the target of 12.4% (49 total) of his team's 394 passing attempts this season.

Freiermuth has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 23.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 21st in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.8% of the time while running the football 38.2% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Cincinnati

Freiermuth's 22 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Bengals are 18.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Freiermuth caught a touchdown pass in that outing against the Bengals.

The Bengals have the NFL's 23rd-ranked pass defense this season, surrendering 269.7 yards per game through the air.

With 13 passing TDs conceded this season, the Bengals defense is ranked third in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chargers, Freiermuth was targeted seven times and recorded four catches for 11 yards and scored one touchdown.

In his last three games, Freiermuth has racked up 28.3 yards per game with three touchdowns, reeling in 14 passes on 22 targets.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 49 12.4% 36 287 5 14 23.3% Diontae Johnson 95 24.1% 59 714 4 11 18.3% Chase Claypool 61 15.5% 34 526 1 9 15.0% Najee Harris 62 15.7% 49 337 2 11 18.3%

