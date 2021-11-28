NFC East opponents will clash in NFL Week 12 action when the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) meet the New York Giants (3-7).

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 11 games this season.

New York's games have gone over 45.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.9, is 0.4 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads surrender a combined 48.2 points per game, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under.

Eagles games this season feature an average total of 48.6 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 1.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Eagles stats and trends

Philadelphia is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.

The Eagles have been favored by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).

This year, the Eagles put up just 2.4 more points per game (27.0) than the Giants allow (24.6).

Philadelphia is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.6 points.

The Eagles average 352.8 yards per game, 22.6 fewer yards than the 375.4 the Giants allow per contest.

Philadelphia is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 375.4 yards.

The Eagles have turned the ball over nine times this season, six fewer than the Giants have forced (15).

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Philadelphia's matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

New York has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.

This season, the Giants have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).

The Giants score 4.7 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Eagles give up (23.6).

New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.6 points.

The Giants collect 25.3 fewer yards per game (322.8) than the Eagles give up per matchup (348.1).

In games that New York amasses over 348.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.

The Giants have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this season, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.

New York has not hit the over in five home games this year.

This season, Giants home games average 45.5 points, the same as this outing's over/under.

In away games, Philadelphia is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall.

The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 3.5-point favorites or more.

Philadelphia has hit the over in three of six road games this season.

The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 48.0 points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.