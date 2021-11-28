Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

NFC East opponents will clash in NFL Week 12 action when the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) meet the New York Giants (3-7).

Odds for Eagles vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Philadelphia and its opponents have gone over the current 45.5-point total in seven of 11 games this season.
  • New York's games have gone over 45.5 points in four of 10 chances this season.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 45.9, is 0.4 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 48.2 points per game, 2.7 more than this contest's over/under.
  • Eagles games this season feature an average total of 48.6 points, a number 3.1 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2020, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 1.2 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • Philadelphia is 6-5-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Eagles have been favored by 3.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.
  • Philadelphia's games this year have hit the over on six of 11 set point totals (54.5%).
  • This year, the Eagles put up just 2.4 more points per game (27.0) than the Giants allow (24.6).
  • Philadelphia is 4-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall this season when the team notches more than 24.6 points.
  • The Eagles average 352.8 yards per game, 22.6 fewer yards than the 375.4 the Giants allow per contest.
  • Philadelphia is 3-1 against the spread and 3-1 overall when the team picks up over 375.4 yards.
  • The Eagles have turned the ball over nine times this season, six fewer than the Giants have forced (15).
  • New York has played 10 games, with five wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Giants have an ATS record of 3-3 in their six games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • New York's games this year have eclipsed the over/under three times in 10 opportunities (30%).
  • The Giants score 4.7 fewer points per game (18.9) than the Eagles give up (23.6).
  • New York is 3-0 against the spread and 2-1 overall in games when it scores more than 23.6 points.
  • The Giants collect 25.3 fewer yards per game (322.8) than the Eagles give up per matchup (348.1).
  • In games that New York amasses over 348.1 yards, the team is 2-1 against the spread and 1-2 overall.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Eagles have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, New York has two wins against the spread and is 2-3 overall.
  • New York has not hit the over in five home games this year.
  • This season, Giants home games average 45.5 points, the same as this outing's over/under.
  • In away games, Philadelphia is 4-2 against the spread, and 4-2 overall.
  • The Eagles are unbeaten ATS (1-0) on the road as 3.5-point favorites or more.
  • Philadelphia has hit the over in three of six road games this season.
  • The average point total in Eagles away games this season is 48.0 points, 2.5 more than this outing's over/under (45.5).

