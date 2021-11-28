Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Randall Cobb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Green Bay vs. Los Angeles

Author:

Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Randall Cobb ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Cobb's Green Bay Packers (8-3) and the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) square off in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Cobb has hauled in 280 yards (on 24 catches) with four touchdowns. He's been targeted 34 times, and is averaging 25.5 yards per game.
  • Cobb has been the target of 9.2% (34 total) of his team's 369 passing attempts this season.
  • Cobb has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

2

1+ Receiving TDs

2

2+ Receiving TDs

2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Cobb is averaging 18.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Rams, 17.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
  • Cobb has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams.
  • Note: Cobb's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
  • The Rams have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.3 yards per game through the air.
  • At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Cobb reeled in one pass for 15 yards (15 yards per catch) while being targeted two times.
  • Over his last three games, Cobb has seven catches (on 11 targets) for 86 yards, averaging 28.7 yards per game.

Cobb's Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Randall Cobb

34

9.2%

24

280

4

10

15.9%

Davante Adams

106

28.7%

72

979

5

14

22.2%

Aaron Jones

47

12.7%

37

298

4

11

17.5%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

30

8.1%

13

259

2

4

6.3%

