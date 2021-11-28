Oddsmakers have listed player prop betting options for Randall Cobb ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Cobb's Green Bay Packers (8-3) and the Los Angeles Rams (7-3) square off in Week 12 at Lambeau Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds

Randall Cobb Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Cobb has hauled in 280 yards (on 24 catches) with four touchdowns. He's been targeted 34 times, and is averaging 25.5 yards per game.

Cobb has been the target of 9.2% (34 total) of his team's 369 passing attempts this season.

Cobb has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Cobb's matchup with the Rams.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 2 1+ Receiving TDs 2 2+ Receiving TDs 2

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Cobb is averaging 18.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Rams, 17.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).

Cobb has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams.

Note: Cobb's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.

The Rams have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.3 yards per game through the air.

At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Cobb reeled in one pass for 15 yards (15 yards per catch) while being targeted two times.

Over his last three games, Cobb has seven catches (on 11 targets) for 86 yards, averaging 28.7 yards per game.

Cobb's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Randall Cobb 34 9.2% 24 280 4 10 15.9% Davante Adams 106 28.7% 72 979 5 14 22.2% Aaron Jones 47 12.7% 37 298 4 11 17.5% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 30 8.1% 13 259 2 4 6.3%

Powered By Data Skrive