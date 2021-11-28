Publish date:
Randall Cobb Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Green Bay vs. Los Angeles
Randall Cobb Prop Bet Odds
Randall Cobb Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Cobb has hauled in 280 yards (on 24 catches) with four touchdowns. He's been targeted 34 times, and is averaging 25.5 yards per game.
- Cobb has been the target of 9.2% (34 total) of his team's 369 passing attempts this season.
- Cobb has seen the ball thrown his way 10 times in the red zone this season, 15.9% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have run 56.7% passing plays and 43.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
2
1+ Receiving TDs
2
2+ Receiving TDs
2
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Cobb is averaging 18.5 receiving yards per game in two career matchups against the Rams, 17.0 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (35.5).
- Cobb has not caught a touchdown pass versus the Rams.
- Note: Cobb's stats vs. Rams date back to 2016.
- The Rams have the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 263.3 yards per game through the air.
- At 1.2 passing TDs allowed per game, the Rams defense is ranked second in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Cobb reeled in one pass for 15 yards (15 yards per catch) while being targeted two times.
- Over his last three games, Cobb has seven catches (on 11 targets) for 86 yards, averaging 28.7 yards per game.
Cobb's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Randall Cobb
34
9.2%
24
280
4
10
15.9%
Davante Adams
106
28.7%
72
979
5
14
22.2%
Aaron Jones
47
12.7%
37
298
4
11
17.5%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
30
8.1%
13
259
2
4
6.3%
