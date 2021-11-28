Before placing any bets on Robby Anderson's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Anderson's Carolina Panthers (5-6) and the Miami Dolphins (4-7) hit the field in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson has hauled in 28 passes (on 65 targets) for 273 yards (24.8 per game) and three touchdowns this year.

So far this season, 17.1% of the 381 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.

Anderson (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.3% of the time.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 1 1+ Receiving TDs 3 2+ Receiving TDs 0

Matchup vs. Miami

Against the Dolphins, Anderson has averaged 56.5 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups, 24.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Anderson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Dolphins three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

The 290.8 yards per game the Dolphins are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Football Team, Anderson was targeted six times and racked up five catches for 30 yards.

Anderson has 69 receiving yards on 10 catches (15 targets) with one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 23.0 yards per game.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 65 17.1% 28 273 3 5 14.3% D.J. Moore 102 26.8% 62 751 4 9 25.7% Christian McCaffrey 40 10.5% 37 343 1 2 5.7% Brandon Zylstra 12 3.1% 11 164 1 1 2.9%

