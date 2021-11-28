Publish date:
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Carolina vs. Miami
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Anderson has hauled in 28 passes (on 65 targets) for 273 yards (24.8 per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- So far this season, 17.1% of the 381 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.
- Anderson (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.3% of the time.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Receiving Yards Prop
1
1+ Receiving TDs
3
2+ Receiving TDs
0
Matchup vs. Miami
- Against the Dolphins, Anderson has averaged 56.5 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups, 24.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Anderson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Dolphins three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- The 290.8 yards per game the Dolphins are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
- At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Football Team, Anderson was targeted six times and racked up five catches for 30 yards.
- Anderson has 69 receiving yards on 10 catches (15 targets) with one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 23.0 yards per game.
Anderson's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robby Anderson
65
17.1%
28
273
3
5
14.3%
D.J. Moore
102
26.8%
62
751
4
9
25.7%
Christian McCaffrey
40
10.5%
37
343
1
2
5.7%
Brandon Zylstra
12
3.1%
11
164
1
1
2.9%
