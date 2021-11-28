Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Carolina vs. Miami

Author:

Before placing any bets on Robby Anderson's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. Anderson's Carolina Panthers (5-6) and the Miami Dolphins (4-7) hit the field in Week 12 at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Anderson has hauled in 28 passes (on 65 targets) for 273 yards (24.8 per game) and three touchdowns this year.
  • So far this season, 17.1% of the 381 passes thrown by his team have gone Anderson's way.
  • Anderson (five red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.3% of his team's 35 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers, who rank 20th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.7% of the time while opting for the ground attack 45.3% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Anderson's matchup with the Dolphins.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Receiving Yards Prop

1

1+ Receiving TDs

3

2+ Receiving TDs

0

Matchup vs. Miami

  • Against the Dolphins, Anderson has averaged 56.5 receiving yards per game over his six career matchups, 24.0 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Anderson has caught a touchdown pass versus the Dolphins three times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • The 290.8 yards per game the Dolphins are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 29th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.8 passing TDs conceded per game, the Dolphins defense is ranked 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Football Team, Anderson was targeted six times and racked up five catches for 30 yards.
  • Anderson has 69 receiving yards on 10 catches (15 targets) with one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 23.0 yards per game.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robby Anderson

65

17.1%

28

273

3

5

14.3%

D.J. Moore

102

26.8%

62

751

4

9

25.7%

Christian McCaffrey

40

10.5%

37

343

1

2

5.7%

Brandon Zylstra

12

3.1%

11

164

1

1

2.9%

Powered By Data Skrive