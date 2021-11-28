Ryan Tannehill will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 12 matchup sees Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (8-3) play the New England Patriots (7-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill has thrown for 2,681 yards (243.7 per game) while completing 66.6% of his passes (245-of-368), with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He also has 172 rushing yards on 32 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 15.6 yards per game.

The Titans, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.

Tannehill accounts for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 52 of his 368 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Patriots.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 5 Rushing Yards Prop 5 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 2 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. New England

In four matchups against the Patriots, Tannehill averaged 206 passing yards per game, 27.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.

Tannehill threw a touchdown pass in three of those outings against the Patriots, and threw multiple TDs twice.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.

The 229.6 passing yards the Patriots allow per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Patriots' defense is third in the league, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Tannehill put together a 323-yard performance against the Texans last week, completing 67.3% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with four interceptions.

Tannehill has thrown for 679 yards (226.3 ypg), completing 68.9% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three games.

He has tacked on seven rushing yards on nine carries with two touchdowns, averaging 2.3 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 78 21.0% 46 615 3 8 15.1% Julio Jones 31 8.4% 21 336 0 4 7.5% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 31 8.4% 23 272 2 6 11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive