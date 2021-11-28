Publish date:
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tennessee vs. New England
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds
Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Tannehill has thrown for 2,681 yards (243.7 per game) while completing 66.6% of his passes (245-of-368), with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
- He also has 172 rushing yards on 32 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 15.6 yards per game.
- The Titans, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.
- Tannehill accounts for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 52 of his 368 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
5
Rushing Yards Prop
5
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
2
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. New England
- In four matchups against the Patriots, Tannehill averaged 206 passing yards per game, 27.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
- Tannehill threw a touchdown pass in three of those outings against the Patriots, and threw multiple TDs twice.
- Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
- The 229.6 passing yards the Patriots allow per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Patriots' defense is third in the league, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Tannehill put together a 323-yard performance against the Texans last week, completing 67.3% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with four interceptions.
- Tannehill has thrown for 679 yards (226.3 ypg), completing 68.9% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three games.
- He has tacked on seven rushing yards on nine carries with two touchdowns, averaging 2.3 yards per game.
Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
78
21.0%
46
615
3
8
15.1%
Julio Jones
31
8.4%
21
336
0
4
7.5%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
31
8.4%
23
272
2
6
11.3%
