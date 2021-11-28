Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Tennessee vs. New England

Author:

Ryan Tannehill will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. This Week 12 matchup sees Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (8-3) play the New England Patriots (7-4) at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill has thrown for 2,681 yards (243.7 per game) while completing 66.6% of his passes (245-of-368), with 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He also has 172 rushing yards on 32 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 15.6 yards per game.
  • The Titans, who rank eighth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 52.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.8% of the time.
  • Tannehill accounts for 49.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 52 of his 368 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

5

Rushing Yards Prop

5

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

2

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. New England

  • In four matchups against the Patriots, Tannehill averaged 206 passing yards per game, 27.5 yards less than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Tannehill threw a touchdown pass in three of those outings against the Patriots, and threw multiple TDs twice.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Patriots date back to 2016.
  • The 229.6 passing yards the Patriots allow per game makes them the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Patriots' defense is third in the league, giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Tannehill put together a 323-yard performance against the Texans last week, completing 67.3% of his pass attempts and throwing for one touchdown with four interceptions.
  • Tannehill has thrown for 679 yards (226.3 ypg), completing 68.9% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and five interceptions over his last three games.
  • He has tacked on seven rushing yards on nine carries with two touchdowns, averaging 2.3 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

78

21.0%

46

615

3

8

15.1%

Julio Jones

31

8.4%

21

336

0

4

7.5%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

31

8.4%

23

272

2

6

11.3%

