The San Francisco 49ers (5-5) and Minnesota Vikings (5-5) will face each other in Week 12 of the NFL season.

Odds for 49ers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

San Francisco and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in three of 10 games this season.

So far this season, 50% of Minnesota's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 49.5.

The two teams combine to average 50.1 points per game, 0.6 more than the total in this contest.

This contest's over/under is 3.1 points above the 46.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.

The average total in 49ers games this season is 47.1, 2.4 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.

The 50.0 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.

49ers stats and trends

Against the spread, San Francisco is 4-6-0 this season.

The 49ers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in six chances).

San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

The 49ers rack up 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 24.2 per matchup the Vikings allow.

When San Francisco records more than 24.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

The 49ers collect just 19.6 fewer yards per game (359.3) than the Vikings allow per matchup (378.9).

When San Francisco picks up more than 378.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.

The 49ers have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Vikings stats and trends

In Minnesota's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

This season, the Vikings have won ATS in each of their three games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Minnesota has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).

This season the Vikings score 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the 49ers allow (22.2).

When Minnesota scores more than 22.2 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Vikings collect 68.7 more yards per game (387.0) than the 49ers allow per outing (318.3).

When Minnesota totals over 318.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

This year the Vikings have six turnovers, three fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

San Francisco has one win against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, at home this year.

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3).

In five home games this season, San Francisco has hit the over three times.

This season, 49ers home games average 48.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).

Away from home, Minnesota is 2-3 overall and 4-1 against the spread.

Minnesota has gone over the total in four of five road games this season.

The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 49.6 points, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).

