Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

Author:

The San Francisco 49ers (5-5) and Minnesota Vikings (5-5) will face each other in Week 12 of the NFL season.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for 49ers vs. Vikings

Over/under insights

  • San Francisco and its opponents have combined to score more than 49.5 points in three of 10 games this season.
  • So far this season, 50% of Minnesota's games (5/10) have had more combined points than Sunday's total of 49.5.
  • The two teams combine to average 50.1 points per game, 0.6 more than the total in this contest.
  • This contest's over/under is 3.1 points above the 46.4 these two squads combine to surrender per game this season.
  • The average total in 49ers games this season is 47.1, 2.4 points fewer than Sunday's over/under of 49.5.
  • The 50.0 PPG average total in Vikings games this season is 0.5 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Against the spread, San Francisco is 4-6-0 this season.
  • The 49ers have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3.5 points or more (in six chances).
  • San Francisco's games this year have gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • The 49ers rack up 24.6 points per game, comparable to the 24.2 per matchup the Vikings allow.
  • When San Francisco records more than 24.2 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 4-1 overall.
  • The 49ers collect just 19.6 fewer yards per game (359.3) than the Vikings allow per matchup (378.9).
  • When San Francisco picks up more than 378.9 yards, the team is 1-2 against the spread and 2-1 overall.
  • The 49ers have turned the ball over two more times (14 total) than the Vikings have forced a turnover (12) this season.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for San Francisco's matchup with the Vikings.
  • In Minnesota's 10 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • This season, the Vikings have won ATS in each of their three games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Minnesota has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times over 10 games with a set point total).
  • This season the Vikings score 3.3 more points per game (25.5) than the 49ers allow (22.2).
  • When Minnesota scores more than 22.2 points, it is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Vikings collect 68.7 more yards per game (387.0) than the 49ers allow per outing (318.3).
  • When Minnesota totals over 318.3 yards, the team is 5-2 against the spread and 5-2 overall.
  • This year the Vikings have six turnovers, three fewer than the 49ers have takeaways (9).

Home and road insights

  • San Francisco has one win against the spread, and is 1-4 overall, at home this year.
  • At home, as 3.5-point favorites or greater, the 49ers are winless ATS (0-3).
  • In five home games this season, San Francisco has hit the over three times.
  • This season, 49ers home games average 48.3 points, 1.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under (49.5).
  • Away from home, Minnesota is 2-3 overall and 4-1 against the spread.
  • Minnesota has gone over the total in four of five road games this season.
  • The average point total in Vikings away games this season is 49.6 points, 0.1 more than this contest's over/under (49.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.