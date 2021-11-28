Publish date:
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Philadelphia
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Barkley has run for 220 yards on 60 carries (22.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
- He's also tacked on 20 catches for 161 yards (16.1 per game) and one touchdown.
- He has handled 60, or 25.8%, of his team's 233 rushing attempts this season.
- The Giants have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Rushing Yards Prop
0
Receiving Yards Prop
3
1+ Rush TDs
2
2+ Rush TDs
0
1+ Receiving TDs
1
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Against the Eagles, Barkley has averaged 97.2 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups, 44.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Barkley has had a rushing touchdown in three matchups versus the Eagles, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Barkley will go up against a Eagles squad that allows 116.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
- The Giants are up against the NFL's 27th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).
Recent Performances
- Against the Buccaneers last week, Barkley rushed six times for 25 yards (4.2 yards per attempt).
- He added six receptions for 31 yards in the passing game.
- Over his last three games, Barkley has piled up six carries for 25 yards (8.3 per game).
- He's also averaged 10.3 receiving yards per game, catching six passes for 31 yards.
Barkley's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Saquon Barkley
60
25.8%
220
2
10
25.6%
3.7
Devontae Booker
88
37.8%
330
2
14
35.9%
3.8
Daniel Jones
53
22.7%
268
2
11
28.2%
5.1
Elijhaa Penny
22
9.4%
89
1
2
5.1%
4.0
