November 28, 2021
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - New York vs. Philadelphia

Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Saquon Barkley, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 12 when Barkley's New York Giants (3-7) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Barkley has run for 220 yards on 60 carries (22.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.
  • He's also tacked on 20 catches for 161 yards (16.1 per game) and one touchdown.
  • He has handled 60, or 25.8%, of his team's 233 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Giants have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Rushing Yards Prop

0

Receiving Yards Prop

3

1+ Rush TDs

2

2+ Rush TDs

0

1+ Receiving TDs

1

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

  • Against the Eagles, Barkley has averaged 97.2 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups, 44.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Barkley has had a rushing touchdown in three matchups versus the Eagles, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Barkley will go up against a Eagles squad that allows 116.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.
  • The Giants are up against the NFL's 27th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Buccaneers last week, Barkley rushed six times for 25 yards (4.2 yards per attempt).
  • He added six receptions for 31 yards in the passing game.
  • Over his last three games, Barkley has piled up six carries for 25 yards (8.3 per game).
  • He's also averaged 10.3 receiving yards per game, catching six passes for 31 yards.

Barkley's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Saquon Barkley

60

25.8%

220

2

10

25.6%

3.7

Devontae Booker

88

37.8%

330

2

14

35.9%

3.8

Daniel Jones

53

22.7%

268

2

11

28.2%

5.1

Elijhaa Penny

22

9.4%

89

1

2

5.1%

4.0

