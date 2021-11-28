Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Saquon Barkley, who takes to the field at 1:00 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 12 when Barkley's New York Giants (3-7) take the field against the Philadelphia Eagles (5-6) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Barkley has run for 220 yards on 60 carries (22.0 ypg), with two touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 20 catches for 161 yards (16.1 per game) and one touchdown.

He has handled 60, or 25.8%, of his team's 233 rushing attempts this season.

The Giants have run 60.7% passing plays and 39.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Rushing Yards Prop 0 Receiving Yards Prop 3 1+ Rush TDs 2 2+ Rush TDs 0 1+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Against the Eagles, Barkley has averaged 97.2 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups, 44.7 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Barkley has had a rushing touchdown in three matchups versus the Eagles, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Barkley will go up against a Eagles squad that allows 116.5 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 21st-ranked rush defense.

The Giants are up against the NFL's 27th-ranked D when it comes to rushing TDs allowed (12 this season).

Recent Performances

Against the Buccaneers last week, Barkley rushed six times for 25 yards (4.2 yards per attempt).

He added six receptions for 31 yards in the passing game.

Over his last three games, Barkley has piled up six carries for 25 yards (8.3 per game).

He's also averaged 10.3 receiving yards per game, catching six passes for 31 yards.

Barkley's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Saquon Barkley 60 25.8% 220 2 10 25.6% 3.7 Devontae Booker 88 37.8% 330 2 14 35.9% 3.8 Daniel Jones 53 22.7% 268 2 11 28.2% 5.1 Elijhaa Penny 22 9.4% 89 1 2 5.1% 4.0

