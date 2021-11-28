Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Indianapolis Colts NFL Week 12 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) will look to extend their three-game winning run versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) in Week 12.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Colts

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 53.5 points five of 10 times.
  • So far this season, 36.4% of Indianapolis' games (4/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 53.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59, is 5.5 points greater than Sunday's over/under.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 44.5 points per game, 9.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.5, 3.0 points fewer than Sunday's total of 53.5.
  • The 46.7 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 6.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.
  • In Tampa Bay's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.
  • The Buccaneers are 4-5 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.
  • Tampa Bay has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Buccaneers rack up 8.6 more points per game (30.9) than the Colts give up (22.3).
  • When Tampa Bay puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers collect 47.2 more yards per game (406.0) than the Colts allow per outing (358.8).
  • In games that Tampa Bay churns out over 358.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, 12 fewer than the Colts have forced (25).
  • Indianapolis has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.
  • The Colts have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more this season.
  • Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).
  • The Colts score 28.1 points per game, 5.9 more than the Buccaneers give up (22.2).
  • Indianapolis is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team scores more than 22.2 points.
  • The Colts average 41.9 more yards per game (364.0) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (322.1).
  • In games that Indianapolis churns out more than 322.1 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.
  • The Colts have turned the ball over 10 times, eight fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (18).

Home and road insights

  • At home this season, Indianapolis is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.
  • The Colts have two wins ATS (2-2) as 3-point underdogs or more at home.
  • In three of six games at home this season, Indianapolis has gone over the total.
  • The average total in Colts home games this season is 47.6 points, 5.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).
  • In away games, Tampa Bay is winless against the spread and 2-3 overall.
  • The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-4) on the road as 3-point favorites or more.
  • This year, in five away games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total twice.
  • The average total in Buccaneers away games this season is 51.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.