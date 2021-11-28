The Indianapolis Colts (6-5) will look to extend their three-game winning run versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-3) in Week 12.

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Colts

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay's games this season have gone over 53.5 points five of 10 times.

So far this season, 36.4% of Indianapolis' games (4/11) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 53.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 59, is 5.5 points greater than Sunday's over/under.

These two squads combine to surrender 44.5 points per game, 9.0 fewer than this contest's over/under.

The average total in Buccaneers games this season is 50.5, 3.0 points fewer than Sunday's total of 53.5.

The 46.7 PPG average total in Colts games this season is 6.8 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

In Tampa Bay's 10 games this year, it has four wins against the spread.

The Buccaneers are 4-5 ATS when favored by 3 points or more this season.

Tampa Bay has gone over the point total in 50% of its opportunities this year (five times in 10 games with a set point total).

This year, the Buccaneers rack up 8.6 more points per game (30.9) than the Colts give up (22.3).

When Tampa Bay puts up more than 22.3 points, it is 4-4 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Buccaneers collect 47.2 more yards per game (406.0) than the Colts allow per outing (358.8).

In games that Tampa Bay churns out over 358.8 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 13 times this season, 12 fewer than the Colts have forced (25).

Colts stats and trends

Indianapolis has played 11 games, with seven wins against the spread.

The Colts have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as an underdog of 3 points or more this season.

Indianapolis' games this year have hit the over seven times in 11 opportunities (63.6%).

The Colts score 28.1 points per game, 5.9 more than the Buccaneers give up (22.2).

Indianapolis is 7-2 against the spread and 6-3 overall when the team scores more than 22.2 points.

The Colts average 41.9 more yards per game (364.0) than the Buccaneers allow per outing (322.1).

In games that Indianapolis churns out more than 322.1 yards, the team is 6-1 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

The Colts have turned the ball over 10 times, eight fewer times than the Buccaneers have forced turnovers (18).

Home and road insights

At home this season, Indianapolis is 3-3 against the spread and 3-3 overall.

The Colts have two wins ATS (2-2) as 3-point underdogs or more at home.

In three of six games at home this season, Indianapolis has gone over the total.

The average total in Colts home games this season is 47.6 points, 5.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under (53.5).

In away games, Tampa Bay is winless against the spread and 2-3 overall.

The Buccaneers are winless ATS (0-4) on the road as 3-point favorites or more.

This year, in five away games, Tampa Bay has gone over the total twice.

The average total in Buccaneers away games this season is 51.2 points, 2.3 fewer than this outing's over/under (53.5).

