Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Washington vs. Seattle
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Heinicke has 2,390 passing yards (239.0 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 66.2% of his throws and tossing 15 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.
- He's tacked on 276 rushing yards on 45 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 27.6 yards per game.
- The Football Team have thrown the football in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
- Heinicke accounts for 44.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 328 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
6
Rushing Yards Prop
4
1+ Pass TDs
9
2+ Pass TDs
4
1+ Rush TDs
9
Matchup vs. Seattle
- In two matchups against the Seahawks, Heinicke averaged zero passing yards per game, 245.5 yards less than his over/under for Monday.
- Heinicke didn't throw a touchdown pass in any of those games.
- The Seahawks are conceding 291.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
- The Seahawks' defense is eighth in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Heinicke completed 72.7% of his passes for 206 yards, while tossing three touchdowns.
- He tacked on six carries for 29 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.
- Heinicke has racked up 732 passing yards (244.0 per game) and has a 71% completion percentage this year (66-of-93) while throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 54 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on 10 carries.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
91
27.2%
54
735
5
8
23.5%
J.D. McKissic
48
14.4%
38
371
1
1
2.9%
Adam Humphries
32
9.6%
23
255
0
1
2.9%
