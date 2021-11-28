Skip to main content
November 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Washington vs. Seattle

Author:

Before placing any wagers on Taylor Heinicke's player prop bet markets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (4-6) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) in Week 12 at FedExField.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Heinicke has 2,390 passing yards (239.0 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 66.2% of his throws and tossing 15 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.
  • He's tacked on 276 rushing yards on 45 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 27.6 yards per game.
  • The Football Team have thrown the football in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.
  • Heinicke accounts for 44.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 328 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Heinicke's matchup with the Seahawks.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

6

Rushing Yards Prop

4

1+ Pass TDs

9

2+ Pass TDs

4

1+ Rush TDs

9

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • In two matchups against the Seahawks, Heinicke averaged zero passing yards per game, 245.5 yards less than his over/under for Monday.
  • Heinicke didn't throw a touchdown pass in any of those games.
  • The Seahawks are conceding 291.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Seahawks' defense is eighth in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Heinicke completed 72.7% of his passes for 206 yards, while tossing three touchdowns.
  • He tacked on six carries for 29 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.
  • Heinicke has racked up 732 passing yards (244.0 per game) and has a 71% completion percentage this year (66-of-93) while throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 54 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on 10 carries.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

91

27.2%

54

735

5

8

23.5%

J.D. McKissic

48

14.4%

38

371

1

1

2.9%

Adam Humphries

32

9.6%

23

255

0

1

2.9%

Powered By Data Skrive