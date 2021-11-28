Before placing any wagers on Taylor Heinicke's player prop bet markets for Monday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some key stats and trends to know. Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (4-6) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) in Week 12 at FedExField.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Heinicke has 2,390 passing yards (239.0 ypg) to lead Washington, completing 66.2% of his throws and tossing 15 touchdown passes with nine interceptions this season.

He's tacked on 276 rushing yards on 45 carries and one rushing touchdown, averaging 27.6 yards per game.

The Football Team have thrown the football in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Heinicke accounts for 44.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 34 of his 328 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 6 Rushing Yards Prop 4 1+ Pass TDs 9 2+ Pass TDs 4 1+ Rush TDs 9

Matchup vs. Seattle

In two matchups against the Seahawks, Heinicke averaged zero passing yards per game, 245.5 yards less than his over/under for Monday.

Heinicke didn't throw a touchdown pass in any of those games.

The Seahawks are conceding 291.7 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense.

The Seahawks' defense is eighth in the league, conceding 1.4 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Heinicke completed 72.7% of his passes for 206 yards, while tossing three touchdowns.

He tacked on six carries for 29 yards, averaging 4.8 yards per carry.

Heinicke has racked up 732 passing yards (244.0 per game) and has a 71% completion percentage this year (66-of-93) while throwing five touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 54 rushing yards (18.0 ypg) on 10 carries.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 91 27.2% 54 735 5 8 23.5% J.D. McKissic 48 14.4% 38 371 1 1 2.9% Adam Humphries 32 9.6% 23 255 0 1 2.9%

