November 28, 2021
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Denver vs. Los Angeles

Teddy Bridgewater will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (5-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) play in a Week 12 matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Bridgewater has thrown for 2,389 yards (238.9 per game) while completing 69.2% of his passes (222-of-321), with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He also has 69 rushing yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
  • The Broncos have run 58.1% passing plays and 41.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Bridgewater accounts for 47.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 45 of his 321 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season

Times Over

Passing Yards Prop

3

Rushing Yards Prop

2

1+ Pass TDs

8

2+ Pass TDs

5

1+ Rush TDs

8

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

  • Bridgewater had 235 passing yards in one matchup against the Chargers, 4.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Chargers.
  • Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
  • The Chargers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 224.6 yards per game through the air.
  • The Chargers have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In his Week 10 matchup with the Eagles, Bridgewater completed 61.1% of his passes for 226 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Bridgewater has collected 688 passing yards (229.3 per game) while going 60-for-90 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
  • He's also added zero rushing yards (0.0 ypg) on four carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Courtland Sutton

67

19.6%

43

617

2

9

18.8%

Tim Patrick

53

15.5%

37

523

4

8

16.7%

Noah Fant

59

17.3%

42

379

3

10

20.8%

