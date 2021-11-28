Publish date:
Teddy Bridgewater Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 12 - Denver vs. Los Angeles
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds
Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Bridgewater has thrown for 2,389 yards (238.9 per game) while completing 69.2% of his passes (222-of-321), with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He also has 69 rushing yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, averaging 6.9 yards per game.
- The Broncos have run 58.1% passing plays and 41.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.
- Bridgewater accounts for 47.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 45 of his 321 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Success Rate This Season
|Times Over
Passing Yards Prop
3
Rushing Yards Prop
2
1+ Pass TDs
8
2+ Pass TDs
5
1+ Rush TDs
8
Matchup vs. Los Angeles
- Bridgewater had 235 passing yards in one matchup against the Chargers, 4.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.
- Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Chargers.
- Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.
- The Chargers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 224.6 yards per game through the air.
- The Chargers have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In his Week 10 matchup with the Eagles, Bridgewater completed 61.1% of his passes for 226 yards.
- Over his last three games, Bridgewater has collected 688 passing yards (229.3 per game) while going 60-for-90 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
- He's also added zero rushing yards (0.0 ypg) on four carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
Bridgewater's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Courtland Sutton
67
19.6%
43
617
2
9
18.8%
Tim Patrick
53
15.5%
37
523
4
8
16.7%
Noah Fant
59
17.3%
42
379
3
10
20.8%
