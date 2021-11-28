Teddy Bridgewater will have several player prop betting options available when he takes to the field on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET live on CBS. Bridgewater's Denver Broncos (5-5) and the Los Angeles Chargers (6-4) play in a Week 12 matchup between AFC West opponents at Empower Field at Mile High.

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Odds

Teddy Bridgewater Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Bridgewater has thrown for 2,389 yards (238.9 per game) while completing 69.2% of his passes (222-of-321), with 14 touchdowns and five interceptions.

He also has 69 rushing yards on 21 carries with one touchdown, averaging 6.9 yards per game.

The Broncos have run 58.1% passing plays and 41.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 24th in the NFL in scoring.

Bridgewater accounts for 47.9% of his team's red zone plays, with 45 of his 321 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Passing Yards Prop 3 Rushing Yards Prop 2 1+ Pass TDs 8 2+ Pass TDs 5 1+ Rush TDs 8

Matchup vs. Los Angeles

Bridgewater had 235 passing yards in one matchup against the Chargers, 4.5 yards more than his over/under for Sunday.

Bridgewater threw a touchdown pass in that contest against the Chargers.

Note: Bridgewater's stats vs. Chargers date back to 2016.

The Chargers have the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 224.6 yards per game through the air.

The Chargers have surrendered 15 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 10th in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In his Week 10 matchup with the Eagles, Bridgewater completed 61.1% of his passes for 226 yards.

Over his last three games, Bridgewater has collected 688 passing yards (229.3 per game) while going 60-for-90 (66.7% completion percentage) and throwing two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

He's also added zero rushing yards (0.0 ypg) on four carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Bridgewater's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Courtland Sutton 67 19.6% 43 617 2 9 18.8% Tim Patrick 53 15.5% 37 523 4 8 16.7% Noah Fant 59 17.3% 42 379 3 10 20.8%

