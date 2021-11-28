Sportsbooks have installed plenty of player prop bets for Monday's NFL action, including for Terry McLaurin, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (4-6) take the field against the Seattle Seahawks (3-7) in Week 12 at FedExField.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin's 735 receiving yards (73.5 per game) lead all receivers on the Football Team. He's been targeted 91 times and has totaled 54 receptions and five touchdowns.

McLaurin has been the target of 27.2% (91 total) of his team's 334 passing attempts this season.

With eight targets in the red zone this season, McLaurin has been on the receiving end of 23.5% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have thrown the football in 54.3% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 45.7% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 22nd in the NFL in points scored.

Success Rate This Season

Times Over Receiving Yards Prop 4 1+ Receiving TDs 4 2+ Receiving TDs 1

Matchup vs. Seattle

McLaurin had 77 receiving yards per game in one career matchup against the Seahawks, 13.5 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Monday's game (63.5).

McLaurin did not have a touchdown catch in that game against the Seahawks.

The Seahawks have the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 291.7 yards per game through the air.

The Seahawks have given up 14 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them eighth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, McLaurin was targeted seven times, totaling 103 yards on five receptions (averaging 20.6 yards per grab) while scoring one touchdown.

McLaurin has added 185 yards on 14 grabs and one touchdown in his last three games. He was targeted 22 times and averaged 61.7 receiving yards per game.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 91 27.2% 54 735 5 8 23.5% J.D. McKissic 48 14.4% 38 371 1 1 2.9% Adam Humphries 32 9.6% 23 255 0 1 2.9% Ricky Seals-Jones 35 10.5% 23 230 2 11 32.4%

